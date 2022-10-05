Libra Horoscope Today, October 5, 2022: Will stars favour your family?

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) You make creativity a part of life to excel in everything you do. Trust your knowledge and expertise to guide you. You are likely to make the right choice! Working professionals can anticipate a promotion or salary increase and improve relations with superiors and senior officials. Your image in the market is also likely to improve. Previous investments may begin to yield a handsome profit. Today will be a happy day in your home. A child's achievement or a ceremony can bring immense cheer and celebration. Students may also be able to overcome past issues and devote their full attention to their studies. Shifting to a better accommodation is indicated for some. Avoiding valuable time on unproductive work would highly benefit. Enjoying an exotic vacation is on the cards for some, in which travelling will be half the fun! So go ahead and make lifetime memories! Your popularity is all set to soar by donating to charity.

Libra Finance Today Some Libra can also plan to expand their existing venture with a fresh roll in of capital. You will have enough to spend yourself as your financial front brightens. Don’t volunteer information about your personal finances or investment plans with anyone; it can prove detriental.

Libra Family Today Today there will be joy in your domestic life. Achievement of a child or ceremony can be organised. All of your elderly relatives may be in good spirits. Keeping the elders on your right side will be important in a family situation.

Libra Career Today Those who have foreign-based work may face obstacles. Keep in touch with influential figures that matter, as you may be requiring them shortly. Taking on more work than you can handle on the professional front may show you in poor light on the professional front.

Libra Health Today Bringing some variety to your fitness routine is likely to prove most beneficial. Your health will be excellent if you eat well and exercise regularly. Meditating will help you relax. A break from work will help restore mental peace.

Libra Love Life Today Your lover may expect you to be more emotionally available – so you got to do something about it. Romance may take a back seat for married Libra partners as their significant other remains busy.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON