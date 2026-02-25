Love Horoscope Today for February 25, 2026: Trust your intuition over your logic

Aries: The word is that there may be confusion between comfort and passion today. Singles, if something feels too good to be true, take some time out to reflect on what you want from that person or that relationship before rushing into anything else. Committed people, be careful; while comfort is good in a long-term relationship, don't wait for the spark of passion to fade! Love and Relationship Horoscope Today for February 25, 2026 (Freepik)

Taurus: There is a possibility of an emotional upheaval today. Singles, you need to be honest about how you feel about someone. Do not pretend to like them because you do not want them to be unhappy. Committed people, you must voice your discontent. Anything stored up could end up causing distance between you, and the longer you keep silent, the worse the problem will become.

Gemini: Stress could make it difficult for you to read another person's body language today. For those who are single, you might assume someone is not interested in you if they are not returning your calls or texts. Ask them directly. Committed people, you could misinterpret each other today. Avoid misunderstandings by talking things through before they become something you want to take out on each other. Listening to each other could prevent a minor issue from becoming a major one.

Cancer: You will feel divided between wanting to act with pride versus peace today. Singles, your guard will keep you from developing a genuine relationship. You need to express your needs regardless of your fears about how those expressions might impact your feelings about yourself. Committed, who is right or who was wrong is not important today; what is important to your emotional safety is the fact that you need to let go of who will say "sorry" first.

Leo: Expect affectionate flexibility today! Singles, you must be willing to adjust your perception of romance. You need to keep your mind open. Committed people, your routine may create an obstacle between you and your partner, hindering intimacy. Every day isn't the same when it comes to intimacy, so you should continue to adapt to it. Little changes now could re-establish the natural flow you both had.

Virgo: Although you will be helping someone with their emotional issue, you may end up feeling emotionally drained! Don’t overshare when building trust in your relationships if you don’t need to, singles! If what you have is authentic, there will be no need for excessive sharing! Committed? Be sure you are not carrying your own emotional baggage. Too much reassurance may mean you are uncomfortable saying the unspoken.

Libra: Today, your reactions may be intensified. Singles, before reacting with emotion, pause for a moment when communicating with someone today. A moment for you to think before responding can save you from losing a potential first date. Committed? Avoid jumping to conclusions today. Be aware of what someone says and stay in tune with what they are really trying to communicate. By taking your time and making no rushed responses, you and the other person will feel balanced.

Scorpio: What felt easy to accomplish may now seem like a challenge today. If your level of interest has decreased, singles, don’t ignore it! Reassess the situation and move on if needed without feeling guilty. Cautious? Routine behaviour with your partner may have caused you to take them for granted. Little changes today can make a big difference; gestures of kindness may be more effective than waiting for your partner to change.

Sagittarius: You could feel emotionally off today. Singles, you may find someone who has an impressive resume on paper; however, you are not emotionally compatible with that person. Avoid forcing the scenario. Committed? If you feel something is off or askew, try to calmly listen to what your partner has to say. Have an open dialogue about how you and your partner express yourselves. Being open to accommodating your different styles will reduce unnecessary stress.

Capricorn: This is a day when you may feel like you have leaned too heavily upon another person for emotional support. Singles, make sure that you are stable enough before asking anyone for reassurance. Have you been as supportive of your partner as they have been of you? Balance is not a demand; balance is a habitual behaviour. Start giving yourself the level of stability, peace of mind and so on that you would expect from them.

Aquarius: Emotional support may not come naturally to you today. You may communicate emotional support differently than someone with whom you communicate. Explain rather than assume the other party understands where you are coming from. Have an open dialogue with your partner about the way you both communicate and support each other. Understanding how someone shows support will make it easier for both to avoid unnecessary frustration.

Pisces: You may feel a strong desire for reassurance; however, make sure your need for it is genuine. Singles, do not seek affirmation from friends or acquaintances to feel significant. If your need for affirmation is real, then someone else should be able to understand your feelings without you having to ask for it. Be sure to clarify if your partner is providing you with support and an opportunity to be heard. Supporting you in one way carries more importance than the other.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

