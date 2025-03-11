Menu Explore
March Lunar Eclipse: Why do experts advise against manifesting during eclipse season?

BySoumi Pyne
Mar 11, 2025 08:14 PM IST

This article unveils, how to navigate eclipse energy, and whether manifesting during this time will be a wise choice.

The universe sets the stage for destined changes with the Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025.

The universe sets the stage for destined changes with the Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025.(Photo by Abed Ismail on Unsplash)
The universe sets the stage for destined changes with the Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025.(Photo by Abed Ismail on Unsplash)

As many stargazers know, full moons signify release, and lunar eclipses magnify this energy dramatically. This month’s Virgo eclipse highlights the ways we may be overly self-critical or judgmental of others, blocking our emotional growth. True transformation begins when we allow ourselves to be imperfect, exhausted, or uncertain—there is no such thing as an ideal starting point. To move forward, we must let go of Virgo’s more rigid tendencies and embrace its strengths: intelligence, strategic thinking, organization, and structured approaches.

Keep reading to explore expert astrologers' insights on Spring 2025’s eclipse season, the Virgo lunar eclipse, how to navigate eclipse energy, and whether manifesting during this time will be a wise choice.

Should you Manifest during the eclipse season?

Astrologers often advise against manifesting during an eclipse or eclipse season. Eclipses bring unpredictable and intense energy, which can lead to sudden changes that may feel overwhelming or emotionally draining.

Manifesting is about setting intentions and directing your will, but eclipses call for surrender—to trust in the universe’s plan rather than trying to control the outcome. Some experienced spiritual practitioners do manifest during eclipses, knowing the unpredictable results that may follow. However, for most people, it's better to set intentions during calmer, more stable cosmic periods.

