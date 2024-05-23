May's Full Flower Moon 2024: Here's how you can manifest during the full moon day

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, the Full Flower Moon in Sagittarius illuminates the cosmos, helping us elevate the collective vibration. This significant lunar event arrives one month before the summer solstice, when we thrive in the peak of summer's warmth and appreciate the comfort we've built. Here are three rituals you can perform this week to connect with the powerful energy of the Full Flower Moon: On Thursday, May 23, 2024, the Full Flower Moon in Sagittarius illuminates the cosmos, helping us elevate the collective vibration.(Unsplash)

Release the past with a flower moon bathing ritual

The Full Moon in Sagittarius invites spiritual curiosity and introspection, encouraging exploration of personal motivations and emotional healing. Utilize journal prompts to delve into relationships, beliefs, and feelings of unworthiness. Incorporate these prompts into your moon bathing ritual or daily journaling practice to gain insight and deepen self-awareness.

Tap into your intuition with Full Moon journal prompts

Create a Manifestation vision board with friends

Embrace community and celebrate accomplishments during this Full Moon in Sagittarius by creating a manifestation vision board. Whether alone or with friends, gather supplies like candles and incense, and express your desires on poster board. This collaborative and creative activity harnesses the moon's energy to bring manifestations to life, fostering a sense of belief and accomplishment.