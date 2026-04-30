Panchang Today, April 30, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

Courage may take a quieter form today. Narasimha Jayanti adds a protective energy to the day, but it doesn’t ask for loud reactions. Something connected to fear, duty, faith, or a personal boundary may come closer to the surface. Face it directly, then give it space. Panchang Today, (Pinterest)

Not every intense moment needs to turn into confrontation. Sometimes strength is just one clear sentence, one honest prayer, or one step taken without panic. You may find the day feels more powerful when you don’t make it heavy.

Tithi The day carries Shukla Chaturdashi until 9:12 PM, after which Purnima begins. Chaturdashi brings depth, it may make unfinished emotions, prayers, or decisions harder to ignore.

As Purnima begins at night, the energy softens and opens up. What felt tight earlier may begin to ease. Keep your evening slower, especially if a conversation or prayer needs honesty. The night responds better to sincerity than pressure.

Nakshatra Chitra Nakshatra stays active until 2:16 AM on 1 May. You may feel drawn to refine something , your space, your work, or even your words. Small corrections may feel important.

After that, Swati takes over, bringing a lighter, more independent mood. Space may help more than repeated discussion. If something feels stuck, step back, you might see a clearer way forward.

Yoga Vajra Yoga continues until 8:54 PM. There may be firmness in decisions, with people holding their ground strongly. Stay steady, but keep your tone calm.

Once Siddhi Yoga begins, the energy becomes more constructive. Things may settle better after sunset. Let the night carry the calmer part of your day.

Karana Gara lasts until 8:30 AM, followed by Vanija until 9:13 PM. Vanija brings a practical focus; money matters, planning, or daily responsibilities may need your attention. Handle them simply, without overthinking.

After 9:13 PM, Vishti begins. Late hours are better for review, prayer, or closing tasks rather than starting something new. If a fresh idea comes to you, note it down and return to it later.

Sunrise & Sunset Sunrise is at 5:58 AM, and sunset is at 6:49 PM. There’s enough daylight to address something important, but you don’t have to carry it all day. Give it its time, then let it rest.

Planetary Transits Sun is still in Mesha, ensuring that the focus on initiative continues. The Moon transits from Kanya to Tula at 1:14 PM, thus transitioning from correction to harmony.

The first part of the day can bring into focus the areas that need correction, while the latter part is better suited for more harmonious communication. Consider waiting for this softer energy if you want to have a critical discussion about something.

Auspicious Muhurat Brahma Muhurta runs from 4:21 AM to 5:09 AM. Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:58 AM to 12:49 PM. Amrit Kaal falls between 7:20 PM and 9:04 PM.

These windows are supportive for prayer, focused work, and decisions that need a steady mind. The evening may feel especially suitable for worship if your day has been intense.

Inauspicious Muhurat Rahu Kaal falls from 2:00 PM to 3:36 PM. Yamaganda runs from 5:58 AM to 7:34 AM. Gulika Kaal is from 9:11 AM to 10:47 AM.

Normal activities can be pursued, but refrain from initiating anything new or making important decisions on the above days.

Festivals & Vrats The main festival for the day is Narasimha Jayanti. This is a festival that promotes the energies of protection, courage, and faith. Fear does not always fade immediately; sometimes, it takes one courageous step of truth, with patience and prayer, for fear to disappear.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629