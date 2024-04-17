 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts minor ailments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts minor ailments

Dr J.N Pandey
Apr 17, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for April 17, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major health issue will trouble you.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be sincere in work and ensure you handle wealth diligently.

Convey the emotions in the love life without inhibitions. Look for opportunities to excel in your career. Wealth will come in &amp; health will also be perfect today. Enjoy the love life to its full extent. Be sincere in work and ensure you handle wealth diligently. No major health issue will trouble you.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today 

Look for additional options to express love. You may propose today to the crush and the result will be positive. Some Pisces natives will be in love at first sight. Females will receive a proposal from someone whom they have known for a long time. Those who are married should not go back to their ex-lover as their marital life will be compromised. Stop the interference of a third person in your love life that may lead to chaos. 

 

Pisces Career Horoscope Today 

Your performance may not be positive in the first part of the day. However, things will improve as the day progresses. You will also be a victim of office politics but do not let that impact your morale. Instead, strive to give the best outcome. IT, hospitality, healthcare, and animation professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper in the second part of the day and can also update the profile on a job portal. 

Pisces Money Horoscope Today 

Have a prosperous day where wealth will come in from different sources. Take the guidance of a financial expert as this will ensure you properly handle expenses. You may own a vehicle or a property today. Some Pisces natives will plan a vacation abroad and make hotel reservations as the financial stats permit that. The second part of the day is good to donate for charity purposes. 

 

Pisces Health Horoscope Today 

Your general health will be good today. However, some children may develop cold, viral fever, sore throat, or skin allergies. Females may have oral health issues and must consult a doctor. Be careful while you drive today as the horoscope also predicts minor accidents. Drink plenty of water today and avoid food rich in oil and grease.

 

Pisces Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  •  Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  •  Symbol: Fish
  •  Element: Water
  •  Body Part: Blood Circulation
  •  Sign Ruler: Neptune
  •  Lucky Day: Thursday
  •  Lucky Color: Purple
  •  Lucky Number: 11
  •  Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &amp; Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

