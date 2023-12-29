close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023 predicts good inflow of wealth

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023 predicts good inflow of wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 29, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for Dec 29, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. No major financial issue will come up today.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Pisces is known for boldness

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023: Expect surprises in the love relationship.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023: Expect surprises in the love relationship.

Expect surprises in the love relationship. Moreover, office life will be successful as you may settle your troubles on time. You are good with money today.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Have a pleasant and fabulous love life today. Skip office politics and focus on productivity. Financially you will be stable today. Have a special eye on your health. No serious health issues will trouble you.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today in terms of romance. While the love affair will be a smooth stream, it is your duty to let it flow unaffected. No major disagreements will happen today but it is also crucial to not impose your opinion on the lover. Be careful to prove the personal space. This will strengthen the relationship. Married couples should avoid outside opinions and instead must have proper discussions to the romance alive.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Minor professional issues will be there and mostly the reason will be official jealousy. It is wise to skip office politics and focus on the job. Be innovative at team meetings and present your concepts without apprehension. Job seekers may clear an interview and receive an offer letter with a good package. You may also update the resume at a job portal if you are keen to change the job.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will come up today. However, the inflow of wealth will also be limited. A property will be sold and this will bring in money. Your sibling may be in legal trouble which will require financial help. Your loan will be approved and old pending dues will be cleared. Renovating a house is a good decision today but you need to confirm that it doesn’t eat up a huge amount.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Those who have kidney or liver-related ailments will need medical care in the first half of the day. Seniors will have pain at joints and females will complain about migraine or oral health issues. Some Pisces natives will pick the day to quit both alcohol and tobacco. Eat a healthy diet packed with proteins and nutrients on time. You should also stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

horoscope-2024
horoscope-2024
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out