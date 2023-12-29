Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023 predicts good inflow of wealth

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Pisces is known for boldness Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023: Expect surprises in the love relationship.

Expect surprises in the love relationship. Moreover, office life will be successful as you may settle your troubles on time. You are good with money today.

Have a pleasant and fabulous love life today. Skip office politics and focus on productivity. Financially you will be stable today. Have a special eye on your health. No serious health issues will trouble you.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today in terms of romance. While the love affair will be a smooth stream, it is your duty to let it flow unaffected. No major disagreements will happen today but it is also crucial to not impose your opinion on the lover. Be careful to prove the personal space. This will strengthen the relationship. Married couples should avoid outside opinions and instead must have proper discussions to the romance alive.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Minor professional issues will be there and mostly the reason will be official jealousy. It is wise to skip office politics and focus on the job. Be innovative at team meetings and present your concepts without apprehension. Job seekers may clear an interview and receive an offer letter with a good package. You may also update the resume at a job portal if you are keen to change the job.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will come up today. However, the inflow of wealth will also be limited. A property will be sold and this will bring in money. Your sibling may be in legal trouble which will require financial help. Your loan will be approved and old pending dues will be cleared. Renovating a house is a good decision today but you need to confirm that it doesn’t eat up a huge amount.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Those who have kidney or liver-related ailments will need medical care in the first half of the day. Seniors will have pain at joints and females will complain about migraine or oral health issues. Some Pisces natives will pick the day to quit both alcohol and tobacco. Eat a healthy diet packed with proteins and nutrients on time. You should also stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857