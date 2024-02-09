 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 predicts fortune with number 11 | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 predicts fortune with number 11

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 predicts fortune with number 11

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 09, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for February 9, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a stable love life & a positive professional one.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No game is a game for you

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024. Reconciling with the ex-flame is not a good idea if you are married.

Have a stable love life & a positive professional one. Your financial status is intact & this also reflects upon your lifestyle. Have a great health as well.

Have a sensible attitude in your love life today. Strive to deliver the best professional results. Financially, you are good and no major medical issue will also give you a bad day.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Have control over anger. Your attitude needs to be positive and you must take steps to settle the existing issues in the love affair. Your lover may provoke you but do not fall into this. Instead, handle this crisis in a diplomatic way. Marriage is on the cards today. Keep ego out of the love affair and ensure you spend more time together discussing the future. Reconciling with the ex-flame is not a good idea if you are married.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be careful about the official responsibilities. Today, you may be a victim of office politics and it is important to eschew troubles with your performance. Those who are in the sales and marketing department need to rev up their communication skills. Businessmen will have minor troubles related to licensing policies but this will be resolved in a day or two. Those who have interviews lined up for today will see positive results. Bankers, accountants, designers, content developers, academicians, and lawyers will see opportunities to professionally grow.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of money today. Despite minor hiccups in the first part of the day, wealth will pour in as the day progresses. Consider large-scale investments including stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Pisces natives will invest in the realty business which will prove successful in the long run. Today is also auspicious to donate to charity.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will interrupt the routine life. However, it is crucial to keep a watch on the diet as well as medical condition. Pregnant females must be careful while riding a two-wheeler and some seniors may have complaints about sleep-related issues. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports including underwater activities.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On