News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts minor ailments forseen

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts minor ailments forseen

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 28, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for October 28, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Resolve the troubles in the love life to stay happy.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love challenging risks

Despite minor love-related troubles, the relationship will be good. No major professional issue will be there and handle wealth smartly for a better tomorrow.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023: No major professional issue will be there and handle wealth smartly for a better tomorrow.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023: No major professional issue will be there and handle wealth smartly for a better tomorrow.

Resolve the troubles in the love life to stay happy. Sincerity in the workplace will help you deliver good results. Minor health issues will be there but financially you are good.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

You may consider the day as the best to express your emotions. Be emotional today and your feelings will melt down the lover. Do not be averse to surprises. You may take the lover for a night drive where marriage can be discussed. An outsider may influence the decisions of your lover which may lead to tremors in the relationship. Avoid this situation smartly.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

You need to be diplomatic while handling clients, especially domestic ones. Be good in negotiation and your communication skills will be of great help here. Some Pisces natives will face challenges in the form of tight deadlines or official egos. Be sincere when you give opinions at team meetings. Businessmen can also expand their territories as today is a good time to invest in new areas and locations.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

This day is good for making wise financial decisions. There is no scarcity of money as your income will be from multiple sources. You may financially help a needy relative or donate money to a charity in the first half of the day. Some seniors will divide the wealth among the children. Consider smart investments including in stock, trade, and speculative business. Businessmen will see good opportunities to expand the trade to new locations including offshore.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will impact your routine life. Those who have a history of cardiac trouble will need to be careful while lifting heavy objects. Some minors may develop digestion issues and this may need medical attention. Females will have menstrual complaints and this will also require medical attention. Some seniors may complain about pain in their knees and lack of sleep. Go for traditional treatment to resolve this.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out