Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: We see great health today

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius, you are smart and intelligent and a level-headed individual. You always stay ahead in the rat race and manage to come out first. You are not easy to fool and not easy to please either. You care deeply for your near and dear ones and are brutally honest in your relationships. You are a deep thinker and judge others carefully. You are outgoing, fun to be with and independent in your outlook. On the other side, you tend to be wild and impatient at times. You get frustrated when you are unable to achieve your goals and tend to grow restless. Your carelessness and attention-seeking behaviour often comes under the scanner.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Some individuals are likely to inherit an ancestral property, which will bring them good revenue. You will have a favourable financial condition and your business will prosper in the coming days.

Sagittarius Family Today

There are going to be some changes on your domestic front today, which are likely to disrupt the peace and harmony at home. Some misunderstandings and misinterpretations of ideas will keep the atmosphere tensed.

Sagittarius Career Today

You will put in all your hard work in your assigned tasks at work, but your seniors might take time to approve it. You will have to wait to establish yourself in a new organization, but there are signs of you succeeding in the time to come.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your health will be in excellent form today. In the company of your health-conscious friends, you are likely to get back in good shape. Those that had been struggling with a life-threatening disease will show signs of recovery.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Sparks are likely to fly between you and your romantic partner and you both will enjoy some intimate time together. An exciting trip to a quiet place away from the city will also give you a chance to bond deeply.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Off - White

