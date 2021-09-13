Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 13: Take care of your finances

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You believe in seizing the moment and making it your own. Whatever task you put your hands into, it is likely to be successful. Your adventurous nature takes you places and gives you the motivationto try new avenues without thinking too much about its repercussions. Some of the Sagittarians are inclined towards spirituality and religion, which makes them firm believers of a holistic lifestyle. Honesty is one of your major traits; however, you need to stay away from impatience, which in most of the situations, tends to ruin your relationships.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You need to manage your money well to last you for a rainy day. Your financial situation might be a bit shaky today, which with your extra efforts, is likely to return to normal. You might have to apply for a loan to clear previous bad debts in business.

Sagittarius Family Today

You are likely to make plans for a family event at home, where you will get to meet your long-lost cousins and relatives. An evening in the company of near and dear ones will bring you much-needed relief from a stressful and busy work life.

Sagittarius Career Today

You may face challenging situations at workplace, which will require you to put in extra efforts to catch up with. Finishing off your assigned tasks within the stipulated time frame will level you up and a promotion is likely on the cards in the coming time.

Sagittarius Health Today

Some of you are likely to undergo treatment for weight-related issues. Closely monitoring your health will enable you to stay away from diseases, which otherwise could become aggravated if left untreated.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Love life promises to be exciting, as your beloved is likely to plan a long drive with you. A romantic adventure awaits you so throw open your arms for some fun times ahead!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874