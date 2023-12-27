close_game
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 27, 2023 predicts professional growth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 27, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for Dec 27, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Be careful while making love-related decisions today.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you have the power to change the world

Settle the relationship issues amicably and also handle the official pressure with a strong mind. Financially, you are prosperous, but health is a concern.

Be sensitive in the relationship and also prove the calibre at the workplace today. While prospect permits you to make smart investment decisions, health can be a concern today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while making love-related decisions today. Despite the love stars being strong, minor hiccups will be there which you need to diplomatically handle. Have control over words during arguments and do not get into verbal abuse which may have a negative impact. Married people should stay away from ex-partners as this can create issues in family relationships. Some relationships will have the support of the parents and will turn into a marriage.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Have a great professional life where you will see new opportunities to augment your skills. Lawyers, healthcare workers, chefs, and architects will be busy today and government employees will have a change in location. Those who are in the armed forces will have a tough schedule. IT professionals will be upset over the result of a project but do not let that impact their morale. Entrepreneurs will have new ideas and will be keen to launch new ventures that will bring good returns.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will pop up today and this will help you stay financially prosperous. You may consider making good investments. Some additional jobs will also bring in good revenues. A senior native can consider handing over the baton of business to the new generation. As traders will see funds coming in, expansion plans will be easier. You may also donate money to charity today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have cardiac issues will need medical attention today. Some females will develop complications related to kidneys or lungs in the second half of the day. It is high time you care about the diet Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. You should also skip distance from oily, greasy food that may negatively impact both physical and mental health.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

