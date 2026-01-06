Sagittarius Horoscope Today for January 6, 2026: Your suggestions may invite the ire of a senior

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even in tense hours The relationship will bring positive results. You also need to focus on the responsibilities in your career. You must avoid blind financial decisions today. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be keen to settle issues in both personal and professional life. Wealth will come in, and you will be successful in handling it diligently. Health issues may come up today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Arguments and fights are part and parcel of a healthy relationship, but taking them to heart will have serious consequences. You must be careful about settling issues. Be a patient listener today. Single natives will be success in finding a new lover. The second part of the day is also good to discuss the love affair with the parents for their approval. There will be issues with the ex-lover today. You may also pick the second part of the day to settle them.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your suggestions may invite the ire of a senior who may question your professionalism. This may impact your morale. However, do not give up and reply to this with your performance. Those who work in teams need to be cordial with the team members, as multiple tasks will need to be accomplished today. The professionals who have uploaded their profiles on job portals will have job interviews lined up. Students need to put a little more effort into their studies today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend, while you may also consider buying a vehicle. However, you should avoid large investments in the stock market. Some females will be happy settling monetary issues with friends, while seniors will contribute to a celebration, including a marriage within the family. Traders and businessmen will also receive funds from different sources as assistance.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Health issues will come up. Those who have a history of cardiac illness will develop complications today. The second part of the day is crucial for seniors with bone-related complaints. There can be severe accidents, and hence you need to be careful while driving or while taking part in adventure sports. Avoid risky games altogether today. Children may also complain about oral health issues today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)