Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 18, 2022: Take care of your diet

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius, you may need to be very sure of your financial objectives before you start any venture in partnership today. Things may be moderate and you may spend money at ease. Your family may help and support you in all your ventures and may praise for your successful accomplishment of a difficult task. You may receive some good news on the professional front. You may stay relaxed and enjoy how hope and excitement overtake you today. You may ignore health because of excess work pressure. You may have some digestive issues today. Eating unhealthy at wrong timings may be the culprit for you. Taking care of diet may be required at your end.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You may be able to solve some ongoing financial problem and this may make you feel relaxed. You may not lend your hard-earned money to someone you do not trust. There may be usual expenses for you to meet.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may find an opportunity to spend some quality time with your siblings and this may bring harmony in your family life. You may plan to shift abroad along with your family and this may bring excitement on everyone’s face.

Sagittarius Career Today

Sagittarius, today may be a terrific day for you to celebrate the new beginning and good fortune that may seem to come your way. You may receive a promotion, start a new job or change domain.

Sagittarius Health Today

Today may be a challenging day for you on the health front. You may become careless and this may not be good for your health. It may be in your favor to avoid looking at things with a negative approach. This may save you from mental stress and may keep you relaxed.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Sagittarius, you and your lover may start to feel distant from one another. You may wish to spend some quality time with him/her but things may not materialize. However, feel good Sagittarius as at the end of the day, you may get some positive news with regards to your beloved.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON