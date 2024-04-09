Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts a harmonious love life

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Commitment is your attribute Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. You will recover from ailments and will also be healthy throughout the day.

Keep your love life cool and creative today. Get the tasks done at the office to prove the professional mettle. Financially you are strong & your health is also good.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Have a great day in terms of both love and job. Be sensible while handling money. You will recover from ailments and will also be healthy throughout the day.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

There is no scope for disagreements in love. Minor tremors will be there but you should control the douse before things go out of hand. Those who are happy in the relationship can introduce the lover to the family to get consent for marriage. Some females will be surprised to receive a proposal from someone whom they have known for a long time. The chances of you meeting up with the ex-partner are also high. But this should not lead to chaos in the present affair.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Utilize every opportunity at the workplace to professionally grow. Some IT professionals will travel to the client’s office while business developers will succeed in bringing in new concepts. Students will clear the examination today and some Scorpios will also join their first job today. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the result. You may expect a hike in salary or a change in responsibility at work.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there but it is wise to spend diligently. You may have income from a previous investment which will also bring in good revenue. Today, a friend or relative may ask for financial support and you can provide it. Some Scorpios will be fortunate to inherit an ancestral property while seniors can consider dividing the wealth among children. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds for business expansions.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Those who have heart or lung issues need to be careful while lifting heavy objects. Yoga or exercise will help you stay healthy and fit. Avoid junk food and aerated drinks today. Instead, consume more veggies, nuts, and fruits. Avoid taking too much stress as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. Those who have problems with sleep or breathing will require medical attention. Today is also good to quit alcohol and smoking.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)