Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 17, 2025 predicts new business deals

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 17, 2025 04:07 AM IST

Aries Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Spend more time with the lover to enjoy a happy relationship.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Decode the crisis with a positive note

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 17, 2025. Keep a watch on both health & wealth.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 17, 2025. Keep a watch on both health & wealth.

Spend more time with the lover to enjoy a happy relationship. Utilize professional opportunities to display your skills. Keep a watch on both health & wealth.

Fall in love today and express the feeling. Be careful while you handle crucial tasks at the office. Minor financial issues may come up. You should also be careful about your health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Avoid harsh decisions in the relationship. Some females may be victims of the anger of their partner which can lead to tremors. Do not react even if your lover is in a berserk mood. Wait till things settle down to talk. Be a patient listener and also be sensitive towards the feelings of the lover. Always consider the lover as your friend and ensure you share the emotions, both positive and negative. Married females may have minor ego-related issues with the spouse which will not last for long.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office today to take up new responsibilities. The natives who are in animation, construction, fashion, media, and automobiles will have a busy schedule where the targets will be tougher and conditions unfriendly. Those who want to switch the job can put down the paper and update the resume on the job portal. The second half of the day is suitable for signing new business deals as well as partnership deeds. Traders may have licensing issues and this need to be settled with the authorities.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in but you should be careful about expenditure. You may buy electronic appliances and home essentials. However, do not spend a big amount on luxury items. Some male natives will settle a property-related dispute with a sibling. There can be minor issues related to online payments and those who are traveling must be careful at unknown locations.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will be there and you should follow the opinion of experts to avoid future issues. Pregnant natives must avoid adventure sports today. You may experience soreness in your throat. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports and avoid travel to hilly terrains today. Some children will complain about viral fever or sore throat that will stop them from attending school.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
