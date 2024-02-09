 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 predicts health tips | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 predicts health tips

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 09, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for February 9, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have success in the office by accomplishing all assigned tasks.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love unfolding stories

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024. Single Scorpios can expect to find someone while traveling, in the classroom, at a function, or while partying.
A new love life is the highlight of the day. Handle all professional issues &win accolades at the office. Be careful while handling wealth. Your health is good today.

Meet someone special today to start a new relationship. Have success in the office by accomplishing all assigned tasks. You are prosperous but ensure the wealth is smartly spent. Health is normal today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will see positive changes today. Females will gain the support of parents and most couples will take the final call on the relationship. Some Scorpios who are married will see positivity in life. Married females will provide emotional support to their spouse and you both will also spend more time together. Single Scorpios can expect to find someone while traveling, in the classroom, at a function, or while partying.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Professional challenges await you and show the diligence to take them up. Despite the tight schedule, you will accomplish every job to win accolades in office. Your commitment will win appreciation from clients. Marketing and salespersons will travel today while IT professionals as well as healthcare employees will see opportunities aboard. Your rapport with the HR team needs a revival and some financial issues related to salary will come up today. Students applying to foreign universities need to wait for a few more days for positive results.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You will be good to make crucial money-related decisions today. Some Scorpios will be keen to buy a new vehicle and can go ahead with the plan. The second part of the day is good to transfer the property to your children. A divorced male Scorpio may need to compensate and this can put pressure on your budget. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds and new promoters will also come up today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise. Follow a healthy diet without oil and fat. Add more nutrients and proteins to the menu. Have more leafy vegetables and avoid oil and fat. Some Scorpios may face issues related to eye, throat, stomach, or urine and it is better to consult a doctor even for a minor ailment.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

