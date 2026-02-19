Scorpio Horoscope Today for February 19, 2026: Be careful while taking up new responsibilities today

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Skip ego in life Know the lover and shower romance blindly. Keep your professional life free from arguments. Make smart financial decisions. Health can be an issue today. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Handle romantic issues with care. Professional success will be there. Financially, you are good today. Minor medical issues will trouble you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today You may face issues related to egos in the love affair, and some tremors can also go disastrous today. It is good to value the emotions of the lover. You should also avoid verbally insulting the parents of your lover, as this can also have serious consequences today. Single females may expect a proposal. Those who had a break-up in the recent past may also expect a new person to walk into their lives. Married male natives must not get into extramarital love affairs, as their spouse will find this out today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today Be careful while taking up new responsibilities today. Minor difficulties may come up, and you should be attentive. Those who are into creative jobs may face criticism at work, and there will also be minor issues related to productivity if you are handling sales. IT, healthcare, banking, architecture, automobile, legal, and hospitality professionals will see new opportunities abroad. The second part of the day is good to appear for a job interview, and the results will be positive.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today Financial prosperity will be your playmate. This will help you clear all dues. You may also donate money to social causes. Some females will inherit a part of the property, while seniors may require spending for medical expenses. A celebration will take place within the family, and you will need to contribute. Businessmen will have trouble raising funds and will have to wait a few days to expand the trade to new territories.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today Health can be a concern today. You will develop body aches or pain in joints. This may be disturbing. You may also develop minor issues with your eyes and ears. Children will develop bruises while playing. Be careful while driving in hilly areas, especially at night. Be careful while you take part in adventure sports and underwater activities.

Scorpio Sign Attributes Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)