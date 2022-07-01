Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 1, '22 states, to meditate

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpios may embark on a golden phase of their career. You may get more clarity from seniors about your next step. You might also get more responsibilities or a new role. It may allow you to spread your wings and soar high. Setting priorities right enables Scorpios to conquer distressing situations on the family front. There are strong possibilities of receiving financial benefits, especially if you have foreign contacts. Fancy-free Scorpios may be attracted to someone they have met. You are likely to enjoy a day without any serious health issues now. Try to meditate and practice yoga daily to improve your internal heartiness. Those studying will emerge victorious in competitive exams. They may also get admission into an institute of their choice. Avoid making heavy investments in the property you have just come across. Do your homework and consult an expert. Adventure trips would require detailed planning to be smooth and enjoyable.

Scorpio Finance Today You may receive an opportunity to invest in a lucrative business. Your income will increase and this time will help fulfil your desires. There will be significant profit in your business, and you can gain from foreign sources as well such as import-export of goods.

Scorpio Family Today Your packed schedule may leave you little time for family. Avoid neglecting domestic responsibilities as it may lead to disputes at home. Youngsters will need a firm hand to discipline them. Seek the help of your elders if you encounter problems.

Scorpio Career Today Today, your relationships with your senior officers will improve. Even your co-workers may turn to you for clarity on certain important decisions. The leadership role you may have been coveting may finally come your way.

Scorpio Health Today Consume immunity-boosting food and make a routine of doing yoga every day the morning. It will make you active. Rather than staying at home or going to the gym, you can indulge in outdoor activities like sports games to enhance your fitness.

Scorpio Love Life Today Some Scorpios will be attracted to a person they may meet today. It may make them long for a caring and loving partner. Expect positive development soon. Couples may strengthen their ties with dialogue. This may bring a breakthrough and both of you will sort things out amicably.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

