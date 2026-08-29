Tarot Horoscope Today, August 29, 2026: Something you've outgrown may need to end so a better chapter can begin

Aries: Knight of Cups
Energy Today: Follow your heart
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Energy Today: Follow your heart
A heartfelt conversation, romantic gesture or inspiring opportunity could bring emotional movement today. Allow yourself to express what you genuinely want instead of overthinking every possibility.
Lucky Colour: Blush pink
Ritual: Place a rose petal beside your crystal and write one heartfelt intention.
Crystal: Rose Quartz supports love, emotional openness and harmonious connections.
Energy Today: Embrace transformation
Something you've outgrown may need to end so a better chapter can begin. Don't cling to familiar circumstances simply because they feel comfortable. Making space for change could lead you towards something more fulfilling.
Lucky Colour: Black
Ritual: Write one habit or situation you're ready to release and safely tear the paper into small pieces.
Crystal: Black Obsidian supports release, grounding and transformation.
Energy Today: Own your confidence
Your charisma and determination are particularly strong today. Take centre stage, share your ideas and don't minimise your abilities. Your confidence could attract attention and open the door to new opportunities.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Ritual: Place a cinnamon stick beside your crystal while visualising yourself achieving one important goal.
Crystal: Carnelian supports confidence, motivation and personal magnetism.
Energy Today: Release disappointment
You may find yourself dwelling on something that didn't work out as hoped. Acknowledge your feelings, but don't let one disappointment make you overlook the opportunities and support that remain available to you.
Lucky Colour: Soft blue
Ritual: Place three lavender buds beside your crystal and write three things you're grateful for.
Crystal: Rhodonite supports emotional healing, compassion and moving forward.
Energy Today: Stand your ground
You may need to protect your boundaries or defend something you've worked hard to build. Stay firm about what matters to you without becoming unnecessarily confrontational.
Lucky Colour: Red
Ritual: Place a bay leaf beneath your crystal and write one boundary you intend to maintain.
Crystal: Tiger Eye supports courage, confidence and resilience.
Energy Today: Give yourself space to heal
An old disappointment or emotional wound could resurface today. Instead of suppressing it, give yourself time to process what you're feeling and recognise what the experience has taught you.
Lucky Colour: White
Ritual: Write one painful thought on paper and tear it into pieces as a symbolic act of release.
Crystal: Lepidolite supports emotional balance, soothing energy and healing.
Energy Today: Seek solitude
You may benefit from stepping away from noise, opinions and social demands. Quiet reflection can help you understand what you genuinely want and make decisions with greater clarity.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Ritual: Spend ten quiet minutes with your crystal away from your phone or other distractions.
Crystal: Amethyst supports introspection, intuition and inner clarity.
Energy Today: Rest and reset
Your energy may be lower than usual, making this a good day to slow down and recharge. Don't force productivity when your mind and body need recovery. A little rest can help you return with greater clarity.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Ritual: Place lavender beside your crystal before taking some quiet time for yourself.
Crystal: Lepidolite encourages relaxation, calmness and emotional restoration.
Energy Today: Choose calm power
A situation may test your patience or confidence today. Don't underestimate the strength of a composed response. You can stand your ground and be powerful without becoming aggressive.
Lucky Colour: Golden yellow
Ritual: Hold your crystal and take three slow breaths while visualising yourself responding calmly to challenges.
Crystal: Sunstone supports confidence, optimism and personal strength.
Energy Today: Stay open to sweetness
A message, compliment or unexpected emotional gesture could brighten your day. If you're single, allow yourself to explore a new connection without immediately analysing where it could lead.
Lucky Colour: Aqua
Ritual: Place a rose petal and your crystal beside a glass of water while setting an intention for emotional openness.
Crystal: Aquamarine supports emotional clarity, gentle communication and openness.
Energy Today: Celebrate what matters
Emotional fulfilment and harmony are highlighted today. Spend time with people who genuinely support you, or take a moment to appreciate how far you've come in creating a happier and more fulfilling life.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Ritual: Place three rose petals around your crystal and think of three people or moments that bring you happiness.
Crystal: Green Aventurine supports harmony, gratitude and positive emotional growth.
Energy Today: Trust your intuition
Your intuition is active today, but emotions may blur your perception. Don't make important decisions based solely on assumptions or fear. Give situations time to reveal what is real before drawing conclusions.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Ritual: Place your crystal near a window for a few hours and journal whatever your intuition is telling you.
Crystal: Moonstone supports intuition, emotional awareness and navigating uncertainty.
Kishori Sud
(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More