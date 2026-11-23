Aries : The Fool A fresh beginning may be on the horizon, encouraging you to step outside your comfort zone and explore new possibilities. You may feel ready to take a chance or approach a familiar situation differently. Stay open to unexpected opportunities, but avoid acting without considering the practical details. Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign with our expert Kishori Sud's predictions (pinterest) more

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Open a window in the morning and set an intention for a fresh start.

Crystal: Citrine

Taurus : Four of Pentacles Today encourages you to pay attention to financial security, personal boundaries, and what you truly value. You may feel protective of your resources or reluctant to make changes. While caution is useful, avoid holding on so tightly that you miss opportunities for growth. Find a healthy balance between saving and enjoying life.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Ritual: Organize your finances and clear unnecessary clutter from your wallet.

Crystal: Moss Agate

Gemini : Ace of Wands A burst of inspiration could bring excitement to your day. You may feel motivated to start a project, explore a creative idea, or take the first step toward an ambition. Your enthusiasm is an asset, so use it constructively. A small beginning today could develop into something meaningful with consistent effort.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and write down one idea you want to bring to life.

Crystal: Carnelian

Cancer : Six of Pentacles Today highlights generosity, support, and balanced exchanges. You may receive assistance or find an opportunity to help someone who needs encouragement. Financially, be mindful of how you give and receive resources. Healthy relationships thrive when kindness is accompanied by mutual respect and consideration.

Lucky Colour: Soft Pink

Lucky Ritual: Perform one thoughtful act of kindness without expecting anything in return.

Crystal: Green Aventurine

Leo : The Sun A positive and uplifting energy surrounds you today. You may experience greater confidence, encouraging conversations, or progress in an area that matters to you. This is a good time to celebrate your achievements and share your enthusiasm with others. Let optimism guide you while remaining grateful for the simple joys around you.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes in natural sunlight and focus on what makes you happy.

Crystal: Sunstone

Virgo : Eight of Pentacles Today favors dedication, learning, and consistent effort. You may make progress through careful attention to detail or by improving a skill that supports your ambitions. Don't underestimate the value of small improvements. Your willingness to work patiently could strengthen your confidence and bring you closer to an important goal.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Ritual: Organize your workspace before beginning your most important task.

Crystal: Bronzite

Libra : Two of Cups Relationships and meaningful connections take center stage today. A conversation could bring greater understanding, while a partnership may benefit from cooperation and mutual appreciation. If you have been experiencing distance with someone, consider reaching out with warmth. Be open to connection while respecting each other's needs.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Lucky Ritual: Send a heartfelt message to someone you appreciate.

Crystal: Rhodonite

Scorpio : The High Priestess Your intuition may be especially strong today, helping you recognize what lies beneath the surface of a situation. Avoid rushing to reveal every thought or make decisions without enough information. Quiet reflection could provide the clarity you need. Pay attention to subtle signs, but distinguish intuition from unnecessary worry.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Ritual: Spend five minutes in silence, listening to your inner thoughts.

Crystal: Labradorite

Sagittarius : Three of Wands Today encourages you to look ahead and consider the possibilities beyond your current circumstances. A future plan, professional opportunity, or personal ambition may begin to feel more achievable. Stay patient while progress develops. Your willingness to think bigger could help you recognize opportunities you previously overlooked.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Ritual: Write down one goal you hope to achieve over the next few months.

Crystal: Blue Apatite

Capricorn : King of Pentacles Today highlights financial responsibility, professional maturity, and long-term stability. You may feel motivated to organize resources, make a practical decision, or take greater control of your ambitions. Trust your experience and avoid unnecessary risks. Consistency and sensible planning can help strengthen the foundations you are building.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Ritual: Review one financial or professional goal and identify a practical next step.

Crystal: Pyrite

Aquarius : The Star A renewed sense of hope and inspiration may brighten your day. You could begin seeing a challenging situation differently or feel encouraged to reconnect with a personal dream. Give yourself permission to believe in better possibilities without expecting everything to happen immediately. Healing and progress can unfold one step at a time.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down three hopes or intentions for the coming weeks.

Crystal: Aquamarine

Pisces : The Chariot Today encourages determination, discipline, and forward movement. You may need to balance competing priorities or make a firm decision about your direction. Avoid allowing distractions or other people's opinions to weaken your focus. With patience and self-control, you can make meaningful progress toward something important.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Ritual: Begin your day by choosing one priority and committing to it.

Crystal: Hematite

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)