Temple and mythology-inspired mandaps

Couples are increasingly asking for backdrops of classical temple architecture and motifs of idols, turning venues into an immersive, Instagrammable spectacle. “Temples are trending at wedding functions this season. We fabricated Madurai’s Meenakshi Temple, and the wedding too was set according to the theme. It cost around ₹17-20 lakh, but along with luxury and unique elements,” says Atul Singh of Delhi-based White Flash Entertainment, which he runs with his Saksham Dhall.