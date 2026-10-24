Tarot Horoscope Today for October 24, 2026: An emotional concern or misunderstanding may need your attention today

Aries: Four of Swords Take time to recharge before making important decisions. A slower pace may help you regain perspective, restore your energy, and approach pending matters with a clearer mind. Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign with our expert Kishori Sud's predictions (pinterest)

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Ritual: Spend five minutes in silence before beginning your day.

Crystal Combination: Amethyst, Smoky Quartz and Lepidolite

Taurus: Ace of Pentacles A fresh opportunity may bring progress in work, finances, or personal growth. Stay practical, notice promising possibilities, and take one grounded step toward building lasting stability.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

Lucky Ritual: Write down one financial or professional goal and a practical step toward achieving it.

Crystal Combination: Green Jade with Pyrite and Moss Agate

Gemini: Three of Swords An emotional concern or misunderstanding may need your attention. Give yourself permission to process your feelings, communicate honestly, and release expectations that no longer serve you.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down what is troubling you, then note one thing you can learn or release.

Crystal Combination: Rose Quartz, Rhodonite and Aquamarine

Cancer: Ten of Wands You may have more responsibilities than usual, making prioritization essential. Delegate where possible and remember that you do not need to manage everything alone to prove your strength.

Lucky Colour: Terracotta

Lucky Ritual: Clear one small area of clutter to create a sense of lightness and order.

Crystal Combination: Hematite, Black Tourmaline and Red Jasper

Leo: The Emperor Structure and discipline can help you take charge of important matters. Set clear boundaries, make thoughtful decisions, and lead with confidence without becoming too rigid about the outcome.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Ritual: Organize your priorities and identify the three tasks that deserve your attention first.

Crystal Combination: Sunstone, Tiger’s Eye and Pyrite

Virgo: Nine of Swords Overthinking may make a situation feel more difficult than it truly is. Separate facts from fears and give yourself space to rest before drawing conclusions or making major decisions.

Lucky Colour: Soft Blue

Lucky Ritual: Before bed, write down your worries and one constructive action you can take tomorrow.

Crystal Combination: Lepidolite, Amethyst and Blue Lace Agate

Libra: Five of Wands Different opinions or competing demands may challenge your patience. Use disagreements to understand other perspectives, stay focused on your priorities, and avoid unnecessary arguments.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Ritual: Take three slow breaths before responding to a frustrating situation.

Crystal Combination: Sodalite, Blue Kyanite and Carnelian

Scorpio: The Chariot Determination and focused action can help you move closer to an important goal. Keep distractions under control and balance ambition with patience as you navigate challenges.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Ritual: Choose one meaningful goal and dedicate uninterrupted time to making progress.

Crystal Combination: Garnet, Black Obsidian and Tiger’s Eye

Sagittarius: Death A transition may invite you to release an outdated habit, expectation, or commitment. Welcome the lessons of the past and remain open to new possibilities rather than resisting necessary change.

Lucky Colour: Plum

Lucky Ritual: Write down one thing you are ready to let go of and one intention for your next chapter.

Crystal Combination: Labradorite, Smoky Quartz and Clear Quartz

Capricorn: Seven of Wands You may need to stand firm in your decisions or protect the progress you have made. Trust your preparation, maintain healthy boundaries, and choose your battles wisely.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Ritual: Repeat a positive affirmation about your confidence and commitment before starting work.

Crystal Combination: Bronzite, Black Tourmaline and Green Aventurine

Aquarius: The Devil Pay attention to habits, attachments, or impulses that may be limiting your freedom. A mindful pause before reacting or spending can help you make choices that better reflect your long-term priorities.

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Lucky Ritual: Take a short break from one distracting habit and redirect that time toward something meaningful.

Crystal Combination: Black Spinel, Fluorite and Labradorite

Pisces: Eight of Swords Self doubt may make your options seem narrower than they are. Challenge limiting assumptions, seek another perspective if needed, and focus on one manageable step rather than the entire problem.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Ritual: Write down one belief that holds you back and replace it with a more empowering perspective.

Crystal Combination: Aquamarine, Blue Apatite and Moonstone

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)