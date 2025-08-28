Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for August 28, 2025: Astro tips for smart investments
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Be careful not to get into arguments that can lead to friction.
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay away from arguments
Handle romantic issues diligently & resolve official problems with a strong hand. You should cut down the financial expenditure. Your health is also good.
Troubleshoot romantic issues without delay. Professional challenges will be there, but you will settle them. Handle wealth smartly while your health is good.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Be careful not to get into arguments that can lead to friction. There will be moments when you may lose your temper, and this may lead to chaos in the second part of the day. Some natives will be happy settling issues with the ex-lover, and male natives should be careful not to get into extramarital affairs, as the spouse will find this out tonight. Married females may conceive today, and you may seriously consider expanding the family.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
You should display a professional attitude today, and the second part of the day is crucial for marketing and sales professionals with new opportunities knocking on the door. You may also face minor issues over egos at the workplace, and communication skills are crucial while handling clients. Those who are into banking, finance, insurance, accounting, and sales will have many options to grow. Businessmen should be careful about trade expansions, as minor hiccups may come up. You must also be ready to face challenges related to local government policies.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Financially, you are good. No major money-related problem will disturb you. However, it is good to cut down your expenditure. You should avoid luxury shopping today, and there should not be major investments in the stock market. You may go ahead with the plan to buy jewelry, while real estate is not a safe idea. Businessmen should also be careful about the expansion ideas.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Do not bring office pressure home, and always give time for the family. Senior natives must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time. You may also have minor pain in joints. Children should be careful, as minor bruises may happen while playing. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside. Stick to a healthy diet plan today with no alcohol and tobacco.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
