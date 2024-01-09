Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024 advices to be sensible towards surroundings
Read Taurus daily horoscope for Jan 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. There will be prosperity and you will also be good in terms of health.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensible towards the surroundings
Your love relationship is intact today and professionally you will see chances to grow. There will be prosperity and you will also be good in terms of health.
Give up arguments in a relationship and treat your partner with affection. The professional challenges will make you stronger. There will be prosperity today and both mental and physical health will be good.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Expect hardships in the relationship today. While most issues will be ego-related, some serious troubles may also take place. Be careful while arguing with the partner as some statements will be misunderstood. Spend more time with the lover and resolve all existing issues. You may also take the initiative to introduce the lover to the family. Marriage is also on the cards.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Avoid arguments at the office and also ensure you stay in the good book of the management. For business people, this is a good time to venture into new projects and expand partnerships. Some entrepreneurs may get government contracts which would be beneficial for a longer time. Students applying to foreign universities will have good news. Those who are keen to switch jobs can update their resume on a job portal before the day ends.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
No major financial threat exists today. This gives you the freedom to wisely utilize the wealth. The second half of the day is good to buy jewelry or electronic appliances for the home. Some Taurus natives will also find fortune in the stock market today. You may consider donating wealth to charity. Seniors who plan to divide the wealth among the children can pick the second half of the day.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Have a proper work-life balance. Eat more home-cooked meals and avoid eating from outside. Always be cautious about even minor ailments and consult a doctor whenever necessary. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will see the second half of the day as highly crucial. Today is good to quit alcohol and start a yoga session. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857