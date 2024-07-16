 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 16, 2024 predicts investment plans | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 16, 2024 predicts investment plans

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 16, 2024 12:18 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for July 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your love life is at its best with many opportunities to express emotions.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your happiness is in following a disciplined life

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 16, 2024. Prefer smart financial investment plans.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 16, 2024. Prefer smart financial investment plans.

Your love life is at its best with many opportunities to express emotions. Professionally you will have a packed day. Prefer smart financial investment plans.

Overcome the troubles in the love life for a better day. At the office, you have a tight schedule. Financially you are good today while health can give you trouble.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You will be in deep love today. The relationship will continue sailing and no major trouble will be there. Avoid complaining and also spend more time together. Look for pleasant moments by spending time together. You may also consider discussing the future including marriage. Plan a romantic dinner where you may introduce the lover to the parents. Some new relationships will also commence in the second half of the day. Be prepared to even encounter an ex-flame today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your productive professional life will lead to more opportunities to excel in your career. Some females will find trouble in handling the team members and this requires utmost care and a diplomatic attitude. Do not let a senior find an error in your performance. The chances of you switching jobs are also higher. So, make sure you prepare thoroughly and improve your interview skills and knowledge base. Entrepreneurs looking for opportunities to expand the trade to new territories will be happy.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will flow in from different sources including previous investments. Look for smart investment options. You may consider stock, trade, and speculative business. Your sibling or a friend will ask for financial help. Some natives will also need a celebration within the family. Entrepreneurs will receive a bank loan in the first half of the day. Those who are keen to invest in a business will find new promoters and this ensures you are in a good situation.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will come up. However, some females will have skin-related infections and children will complain about body aches today. You should not skip medications and seniors traveling must have a medical kit ready. Try doing exercise daily and switch to healthy food today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

