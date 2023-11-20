close_game
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023 predicts good returns

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023 predicts good returns

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 20, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for November 20, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Resolve every romantic issue with patience.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Taurus, your smile conquers the world

A happy romantic relationship is the catchword of the day. Settle the professional troubles with diligence. Invest smartly to have a good return in the future.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023. New opportunities at the office promise good opportunities to prove your caliber.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023. New opportunities at the office promise good opportunities to prove your caliber.

Resolve every romantic issue with patience. New opportunities at the office promise good opportunities to prove your caliber. You are safer when it comes to money today and health will also be normal throughout the day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive to the preferences of the lover and this will help you strengthen the bonding. You need to be mature to resolve the problems which otherwise can lead to disastrous situations. Married couples may tend to show their emotional feelings towards their partner. Value the opinions of your lover and avoid bickering over minor issues. Some females may have issues at the spouse’s house and this needs to be settled by discussing with the spouse.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will be thickly packed today but productivity is a positive side of it. Challenges will exist within the team and it is crucial how you handle the troubles. Be innovative at team meetings and always show the willingness to take up new tasks. Some assignments will require you to spend extra hours at the workplace. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. While wealth will come in from multiple sources including a previous investment, you will be tempted to try new investment options. Stock market, speculative business, and real estate are smart investment options today. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy friend or relative. However, confirm that you will get the money back in the next hour.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health is a major factor today that needs extra care. The Taurus natives with a history of cardiac or kidney ailment will need medical attention. Minor pain at joints may be there but that will not affect the routine life. However, you should be careful to not consume alcohol and also avoid driving at night. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

