Taurus Horoscope Today for November 7, 2025: A marriage within the family

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be genuine today in life Look forward to spending more time with the lover to strengthen the relationship. Take up new professional responsibilities to ensure career growth today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Overcome the stress in both love and work. Your commitment will bring positive results. Avoid major financial decisions. Health may also have minor complications.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

There will be plenty of opportunities to express your emotions, and your partner will cherish every moment with you. Be romantic and do not hesitate to propose to your crush, as the stars of romance are stronger today. Give respect to the partner and make the person feel your care. You may also discuss the love affair with your parents to get their approval. Married couples may have a high chance of conceiving, and hence, you can think about starting a family.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Keep office politics out of life today. Instead, spare time to enhance your technical skills, which will help fulfill some tasks that are crucial for career growth. You may also expect a hike in salary. A senior at the workplace will try to belittle the achievements. However, ensure your productivity is not impacted. Be innovative at team meetings, and your suggestions will have takers. You may also consider updating the profile on a job portal, as the second part of the day is good to attend job interviews.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Despite some good returns from previous investments, you are advised not to spend a big amount on luxury. Save as much as you can. There can be issues associated with the property within the family. You may buy electronic appliances. Some females will be required to contribute to a celebration at the workplace. A marriage within the family will need your contribution.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There will be issues associated with health. Females may develop gynecological issues that will require special attention. Practicing yoga and meditation may help you stay calm and composed. You may also develop complications associated with the lungs, heart, or eyes today. Seniors should be careful while traveling to hilly terrains and carry a medical kit without fail. The first part of the day is also good to schedule a medical surgery.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)