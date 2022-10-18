Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today, October 18, 2022: Refrain from taking big risks

Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 18 to read the daily astrological prediction for Taurus. You may do exceptionally well in your ongoing projects.

Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 18, 2022: You may perform extremely well in your work and may get applaud for the same.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)
Dear Taurus, you may avoid any new financial transaction as you may not be confident for the same. Finances may be smooth otherwise and there may not be any shortage of money. There may not be any obstruction in your regular income. Some disturbance in the family life is foreseen, so it may be good if you are little cautious with your relations. In the past, you may have taken relations for granted but it may be good if you do not do this today. Try to be caring with all family members as they may need your support and love. You may perform extremely well in your work and may get applaud for the same.

Taurus Finance Today
Taurus, today may be an average day for you on financial front as you may not be able to earn much monetary gains. It may be in your favor if you refrain yourself from taking any risks and avoid investing in anything new today.

Taurus Family Today
There may be some stress on the domestic front. The health of a sibling may not be good and may demand medical attention. Your son may not be able to focus on his preparation for the upcoming exam. You may not be able to control things or improve atmosphere at home.

Taurus Career Today
You may do exceptionally well in your ongoing project. Your subordinates may provide you with utmost support in your work. You may get an offer letter from a well-reputed organization.

Taurus Health Today
You may understand that being joyful may be the best to maintain good health. You may go ahead with a positive approach being determined and focused. This may keep you stress free and may also bless you with good health.

Taurus Love Life Today
There may be a good change in your situation with your partner. To please your partner, you may put your energy into making your house look good in your own special way. Your relationship may turn even stronger as the day may progress.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

