Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 18, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The time to save money and curb wasteful expenditure is here. Networking may help some in getting approvals in record time. You may need to smooth things out on the domestic front, before they turn ugly. Things seem favourable on the health front, as you manage to maintain your workout routine. A property that is legally yours may be contested by someone close.

Love Focus: Turn on your charm on the romantic front and rejoice!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A pat on the back is expected at work and will encourage you to put in your best. Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. An investment may not give the kind of returns you had anticipated. A negative person at home may make the domestic environment depressing. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Personal grooming will be of advantage on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Solid gains are seen for those playing the stocks or indulging in betting. Your efforts at work will be richly rewarded by getting noticed by those who matter. A family issue will need to be tackled diplomatically if peace is to prevail at home. Your idea for an outing is likely to be lapped up by friends, so expect an exciting time. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage.

Love Focus: Romantic front may witness turbulence, as you seem to be on a confrontation path with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Attempts to improve your financial status do not seem easy, but try you must. This is a great day for those looking for a suitable job. You are set to enjoy a great time in a family get-together. Chances of an immovable asset coming your way by way of inheritance cannot be ruled out. Students will be able to concentrate better by improving company and study environment.

Love Focus: A current relationship may seem to be going awry, but give it some more time to blossom.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Designing a fitness programme according to your lifestyle will work in your favour. Previous investments will help in making you financially secure. Marketing personnel may be given a challenging, but exciting assignment. Elder’s advice will prove valuable and help those finding themselves in a tight corner. A long journey may prove tiring and boring.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your focus may remain towards strengthening the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Number: 4 & 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. You will need to keep expenses within limits in a new project. Your skills and expertise will prove your biggest assets in getting established in a new job. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you entertained. Extracurricular activities on the academic front are likely to win you accolades.

Love Focus: Those craving for romance may need to change their approach for gaining success.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Someone may become your mentor on the fitness front and lead you to total health. Writers and designers may find it difficult to convince clients regarding their ideas. You will be able to infuse fun and gaiety to make the domestic front lively. For those pursuing higher studies, there is no choice but to master the ropes.

Love Focus: Be completely honest in your present relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A loan is likely to be obtained at the most favourable rates. Your style of working in an unobtrusive manner is likely to come in for praise from superiors. Curb your tendency of taking partner for granted to avoid unpleasant situation at home. Eschew laziness, if you want to remain fit and maintain your energy level. You may get in two minds regarding a property.

Love Focus: Your hopes of befriending someone from the opposite gender may be dashed.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good health may become a losing battle for some. You will need to mobilise your resources to ward off a financial crunch. Seizing new opportunities on the business front may get you started in a big way. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property.

Love Focus: Flaunting wealth may not attract the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 6 & 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases. You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! You need to be careful at work, as you appear quite error-prone today. Spirited performance of a family member is likely to make you proud. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sea Green & Teal

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. Something negative that you project about others is likely to come back to haunt you. Family will appear most responsive to your needs. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue & Turquoise

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A balanced diet and total abstinence from junk food is the need of the hour for some. Remain alert while transacting money, as loss is foreseen. You may choose to take a break from work, just to pursue a passion. Planning something for the house may get you and spouse totally involved. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away.

Love Focus: Look your best, if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

