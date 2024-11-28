Thanksgiving Day 2024 Horoscope: Astro tips to celebrate this day

The last Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius may bring chaos this Thanksgiving. Mercury, the planet of communication, is bringing travel and message mix-ups, making things a bit more stressful. Meanwhile, the Scorpio Moon connects with Saturn in Pisces, Mars in Leo, and Pluto in Aquarius, which could lead to heated arguments. Mercury’s backward motion might make things even more confusing. Instead of holding firm on your point, try to stay open and flexible. Being understanding and empathetic will help a lot. Focus on what you're grateful for and let that guide you. NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Barry Wilmore, and Donald Pettit unbox Thanksgiving meals, from the International Space Station (ISS), in this screen grab taken from a handout video, released on November 26, 2024. (via REUTERS)

Thanksgiving Day 2024 predictions for your zodiac sign

You might feel overwhelmed trying to put together the perfect Thanksgiving dinner. Don’t worry—help is closer than you think! Someone in the family will likely step up to assist. Let them warm up the sides while you focus on the main dishes and dessert. Teamwork will save the day!

Introducing your partner to the family could feel nerve-wracking, especially during Thanksgiving. Prepare for a few tense moments, but with your natural charm, you’ll smooth things over. You might find that your thoughtful approach to connecting your partner with your family works wonders.

You’ll probably find yourself as the star entertainer, cracking jokes and keeping the energy light. Just be mindful—your humour might unintentionally offend someone, so stick to playful banter. If the conversation slows down, your love for pop culture could come in handy to keep things lively.

Your creativity will likely steal the show this Thanksgiving. Whether it’s your unique take on the stuffing or your artistic veggie platter, everyone will admire your effort. However, watch out—guests might try to claim your recipes or take too many leftovers home!

You might feel tempted to voice strong opinions at the dinner table, leading to heated debates. If this happens, focus on staying calm and respectful. Your thoughtful responses could help others see your point of view—and avoid any unnecessary drama.

Thanksgiving might feel incomplete without your whole crew. If a close friend or loved one can’t make it, expect to stay connected through video calls or messages. Including them will keep the celebration joyful for everyone involved and might even inspire heartfelt gratitude.

There’s a good chance you won’t be thrilled with some Thanksgiving gifts you receive. Instead of pretending to love them, you’ll handle it gracefully with a polite “thank you.” Later, you’ll likely find a way to exchange them without offending anyone.

A competitive spirit could motivate you to excel in a Thanksgiving activity, like a race or a fun family challenge. Winning will feel great, but you’ll likely find more joy in celebrating with others. Expect to share the spotlight and make it a moment everyone remembers.

Hosting duties might fall on you this Thanksgiving, and you’ll likely rise to the occasion with your lively energy. However, Mercury retrograde in your sign could bring forgetfulness, so keep a checklist handy to avoid any last-minute hiccups.

Prepare for a little sibling or cousin rivalry when someone shows up in an outfit similar to yours. At first, it might be funny, but you could feel annoyed after a while. Carrying a backup sweater or accessory might help you maintain your style and keep things lighthearted.

This Thanksgiving, you’re likely to feel called to give back. You might find yourself volunteering at a food bank or organizing a small fundraiser for your community. Your efforts to help others will bring warmth to your heart and set a positive tone for the day.

You might embrace Thanksgiving traditions in a heartfelt way, especially when making a wish on the wishbone. Visualizing your dreams while pulling it apart could leave you feeling inspired. If you stay focused, this little ritual might even give you a boost of confidence for the future!