The last Mercury retrograde will end and bring a positive shift to these zodiacs. Here's how

On December 15, 2025, the last Mercury retrograde finally says goodbye! The planet of communication has been throwing curveballs—messing with our timelines, decision-making, and even our critical thinking. But guess what? The retrograde blues are over, and it’s time to embrace clarity and fresh energy. Three lucky zodiac signs by the ending of the last Mercury retrograde on December 15, 2024.

While every zodiac sign will experience a paradigm shift as Mercury goes direct, three zodiacs will likely experience cosmic blessings during this time.

3 lucky zodiac signs with the ending of Mercury retrograde 2024

Here are three zodiac signs that will receive cosmic luck as Mercury retrograde will end on December 15, 2024.

Gemini: Relationship Revelations

As December 2024's Mercury retrograde is ending, Gemini feels a sense of relief. This retrograde shook up their relationships, teaching them valuable lessons about reliability, boundaries, and how they connect with others, whether romantically or socially.

Now that Mercury Retrograde is over, Gemini is ready to explore new ideas and desires in their relationships, love, romance, friendships, or family. Their social butterfly energy is being renewed, and they're stepping into a new chapter with better decisions about who they spend time with and how they relate to others.

With Mercury retrograde ending, Sagittarius gains clarity about their life path. The retrograde period stirred up challenges, but now the fog has lifted, and they’re ready to focus on self-acceptance. This sign looks at their future with a clearer perspective, ready to heal old patterns and make decisions that align with their higher self’s potential.

Capricorn: Trusting Yourself

Mercury retrograde may have brought up repressed emotions for Capricorn, leaving them feeling isolated, confused, or lost at times. But with its end, this sign can finally breathe easier. It's time to release self-sabotage, stop ignoring their intuition, and focus on internal fulfilment instead of seeking external validation.

Capricorns are now stepping into their power, trusting their judgment, and following their instincts unapologetically, without needing approval from others.