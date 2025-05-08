The Universe will be in favour of these 3 zodiac signs in May 2025. Here's why

Taurus This month brings steady progress, sharper focus, and the chance to build deeper connections that support your future. With Mercury entering your sign on May 10, 2025, you may feel more mentally clear. Your ideas will become sharper, your plans more organized, and you’ll feel more confident expressing yourself. This article will unveil the most lucky zodiac signs according to the planetary alignments in May 2025.(Pixabay)

You might notice you're better at putting your thoughts into words, whether you're journaling, brainstorming, or having important conversations. This is the time to speak up and share your ideas—because the more you talk about them, the more real and refined they’ll become.

At the beginning of May, Pluto, your ruling planet, goes retrograde on May 4, 2025, kicking off a deep and personal transformation. This isn’t something that happens overnight. Over the next few months, you’ll slowly unpack old feelings, memories, and patterns that you've buried or ignored—especially those tied to your home, family, and emotional world.

You might start noticing which emotional habits or family dynamics no longer feel right. Maybe you’ve been avoiding conflict or holding onto hurt without realizing it. This retrograde is your chance to dig deeper, understand your past, and gently let go of the stuff that’s been weighing you down.

On May 12, the Full Moon in Scorpio or Flower Moon shines a spotlight on all this emotional work. You may suddenly feel overwhelmed with emotions you didn’t even know you were carrying, especially those you've hidden to keep peace with others.

With Pluto retrograde in Aquarius on May 4, you’re going through a deep shift in how you show up in the world. This isn’t just about how you look—it’s about who you really are. You’re peeling back layers and letting go of the roles or masks you’ve been wearing that don’t feel real anymore.

This change may be quiet, but it’s powerful. You’ll want to protect your energy more and stay true to your core self. Others will sense this shift in you, even if they can’t explain it. You’re no longer trying to please or impress.