Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi
This zodiac sign needs to be very careful with their words today, says a tarot expert

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2025 12:00 AM IST

According to a tarot expert, it is important to tread carefully when it comes to communication for Gemini.

In the hustle and bustle of daily conversations, it is easy to let words fly without much thought. But today is not the day for that, as according to a tarot expert, it is important to tread carefully when it comes to communication for Gemini. 

This zodiac sign needs to be very careful with their words today(Freepik)
This zodiac sign needs to be very careful with their words today(Freepik)

Neeraj Dhankher explains, “Be very careful with your words today: they are razor-sharp. The Knight of Swords concedes clarity but warns against the rashness of hasty expressions. Your speech is memorable, for better or worse, whether in dissent or in joy. Speak from the heart but also with compassion. The right word will mend a situation or create one. Let your mind race; let your tongue speak slowly.”

ALSO READ: 2 zodiac signs that should invest in property, according to an astrologer

Think before you talk. Your words hold more power than usual today. A gentle tone and a little patience will go a long way. 

When it comes to your love life, you are beginning to understand what truly matters to you in a relationship. “You have come to realize that what you truly want is a relationship that allows you the space to grow, think, and simply be yourself,” says Dhankher. Communicate what you need with kindness. The right person will value your honesty and support your growth. After all, real love is about growing together, not holding each other back.

Your thoughts are running wild today, and while that is not a bad thing, it can become overwhelming if not managed well. Dhankher shares a word of caution: “The stars warn you to control your energy distribution since your thoughts remain abundant today. Being without a clear direction makes you feel busy without any real advancement.”

It is time to pause, plan, and prioritize. A little organization can bring out your best ideas and help you make real progress. With focus and clarity, you will find the day becomes more rewarding.

Today, your success lies in your ability to pause, reflect, and speak with purpose.

