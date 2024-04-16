 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 predicts happiness in love life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 predicts happiness in love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 16, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for April 16, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Avoid harsh decisions in both job and finance.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue the journey of success

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024. Be ready to introduce your lover to the parents.
Stay happy in the love affair where you both share emotions without inhibition. Handle professional challenges with a mature attitude to be productive.

Be content in the love relationship. Avoid harsh decisions in both job and finance. Keep a tab on expenditure and your health will also be fine today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Some single females will meet a charming person at an official function and can expect a proposal in the second half of the day. Be ready to introduce your lover to the parents. There can be tremors in the love life but your success is in resolving it before the day ends. Always be faithful to your partner and you should give a surprise gift. Some Virgos will patch up with the ex-lover but married natives must be careful to not disturb the marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

No major professional challenge will come up today. But egos may play a role in hampering your reputation. Be patient at team meetings and do not get into confrontations with coworkers. Healthcare, hospitality, IT, and civil engineering professionals will find opportunities abroad. Some bankers will switch jobs while students will clear examinations without much difficulty. Junior employees will need to work extra hours today. Marketing and salespersons will struggle to convince clients.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You may have trouble with finance as the previous investments may fail to bring in the expected results. This may impact the routine life. However, you may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic devices. The second part of the day is good for resolving a property-related dispute. Do not try the luck in stock and trade business. You should also keep track of every monetary-related activity as saving money is your priority.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Minor issues related to vision may upset you. Ensure you take proper diet and rest today as seniors may have heart or breathing-related problems. You should have a proper balanced office and personal life and seniors should be careful while boarding a train or bus. Have a balanced meal and skip junk food that may harm the body in the long run.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 predicts happiness in love life
