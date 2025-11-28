Virgo Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: There may be pressure on you to deviate from morals at work
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: The second part of the day is good to buy a vehicle or a new property.
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give up ego
Keep your love life intact today. Settle the professional challenges through commitment and discipline. Wealth demands control over the expenditure today.
Handle the professional responsibilities with a positive attitude. Overcome the troubles in the love affair. Wealth may have minor issues. Your health demands more attention.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Value the relationship and shower love unconditionally. Minor cracks may be visible, but take steps to repair them. Utilize the day to resolve the old issues with the lover. You may consider having a romantic dinner or a late-night drive where the future will be discussed. Married couples should think about family expansion. While having differences of opinion, do not drag your parents into it, as things may get complicated.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
The professional life will be challenging. There will be pressure on you to deviate from morals at work. This will be more visible at jobs in government departments and the judiciary, IT, healthcare, hospitality, human resources, accounting, academic, and business development will see a tight schedule with more opportunities to grow. Some entrepreneurs may develop issues related to funds, but business partnerships will be of great help here. Students need to focus on academics to clear the examinations.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Financial issues may exist today. This demands control over the expenditure. You should keep a distance from monetary disputes involving a sibling or a friend, as there will be turbulence, which will affect your mental health. The second part of the day is good to buy a vehicle or a new property. You may also consider investments in stock and speculative businesses. Some traders will face tax-related issues. Entrepreneurs will get financial assistance from business partners.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Keep a watch on your lifestyle today. You may start the day with exercise. Ensure you overcome the mental stress through yoga and meditation. Those who have diabetes or heart issues will need medical attention. Take care of the diet and skip both alcohol and tobacco. Children need to be careful while playing, as minor bruises may happen.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
