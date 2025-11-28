Virgo Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: There may be pressure on you to deviate from morals at work

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give up ego Keep your love life intact today. Settle the professional challenges through commitment and discipline. Wealth demands control over the expenditure today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Handle the professional responsibilities with a positive attitude. Overcome the troubles in the love affair. Wealth may have minor issues. Your health demands more attention.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Value the relationship and shower love unconditionally. Minor cracks may be visible, but take steps to repair them. Utilize the day to resolve the old issues with the lover. You may consider having a romantic dinner or a late-night drive where the future will be discussed. Married couples should think about family expansion. While having differences of opinion, do not drag your parents into it, as things may get complicated.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

The professional life will be challenging. There will be pressure on you to deviate from morals at work. This will be more visible at jobs in government departments and the judiciary, IT, healthcare, hospitality, human resources, accounting, academic, and business development will see a tight schedule with more opportunities to grow. Some entrepreneurs may develop issues related to funds, but business partnerships will be of great help here. Students need to focus on academics to clear the examinations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues may exist today. This demands control over the expenditure. You should keep a distance from monetary disputes involving a sibling or a friend, as there will be turbulence, which will affect your mental health. The second part of the day is good to buy a vehicle or a new property. You may also consider investments in stock and speculative businesses. Some traders will face tax-related issues. Entrepreneurs will get financial assistance from business partners.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on your lifestyle today. You may start the day with exercise. Ensure you overcome the mental stress through yoga and meditation. Those who have diabetes or heart issues will need medical attention. Take care of the diet and skip both alcohol and tobacco. Children need to be careful while playing, as minor bruises may happen.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)