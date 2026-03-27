Virgo Horoscope Today for March 27, 2026: A coworker may try to tarnish your image

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love masterstrokes Keep the love affair growing and prefer safe investment decisions. There will be challenges at work that demand immediate settlement. Your health is good today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Today, the relationship will see no major hurdles. New challenges at the office will make you stronger. Financially, you will be safer. Health will also stay good throughout the day.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today Be careful while you express your feelings freely to your lover, as this can create minor disturbances in the love affair. You may see tremors in the form of external interferences, which should be curbed with immediate effect. Consider pampering the lover with gifts today. You may also be happy in settling some issues with the ex-lover. However, this should not affect the current love affair. Some love affairs will take a different turn today with the support of parents.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today Reach the office to take up new tasks, some with immediate deadlines. You may face issues associated with office politics. At the office, a coworker may try to tarnish your image and will also attempt to belittle your achievements. Reply to this with your performance. Photographers, healthcare professionals, chefs, architects, copywriters, technicians, and academicians will get ample opportunities to prove their competency at the workplace. Students looking for admission to higher studies will receive good news.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today Try settling a monetary dispute today. You will see funds from different sources, while the second part of the day is good for buying or selling a new property. You also consider buying jewelry today. Females may consider donating money to charity or even settling a financial issue with friends. There will be issues related to payments in business, and entrepreneurs must be careful to address them.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today Your health will be in good shape. However, it is good to maintain a balanced office and personal life. Avoid lifting heavy objects, and seniors should cut down their sugar intake. You should not miss medicines even while travelling. Pregnant females should be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Children may develop viral fever or throat pain. Females need to be careful while working kitchen as minor burns may happen.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)