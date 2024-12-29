Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025 predicts a progressive week

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Go for golden opportunities Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025. Utilize every opportunity to prove your professional mettle.

Keep issues out of the relationship and ensure you devote more time to the career. Your financial stats will be good and your health will have minor issues.

Utilize every opportunity to prove your professional mettle. The love life demands more attention and financial life will see ups and downs this week. Handle health carefully.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Minor clashes or ego-related tussles will be there in the love life. Devote more time for the lover and spend more time together. This is crucial especially when you are new in the relationship. Some long-distance love affairs may see new turbulence in the second part of the week. You may plan a vacation to spend some quality time together. Married females may get conceived this week and some single females will also get engaged.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

No major challenge will come up but new opportunities to relocate abroad will knock on the door. This will be more visible in the lives of IT professionals, civil engineers, copy designers, and healthcare professionals. If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would get good profit. Male natives need to be extremely careful while dealing with female co-workers. There can be accusations against you, sometimes severe ones and you need to be ready to face them.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

There can be financial issues but things will improve as the week progresses. Some females will buy jewelry and seniors may also divide the wealth among the children. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market must ensure that they have proper knowledge about it. Female natives will inherit a part of the family property. Businessmen will also be successful in getting additional funds.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on your health. Minor health issues including stomach ache, viral fever, and migraine will be common. Avoid adventure activities and females must also be careful while lifting heavy objects. Seniors may suffer from hypertension and lung-related issues and consulting a doctor is important. Ensure your menu is free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

