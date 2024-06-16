Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 16-22, 2024 predicts fiscal benefits this week
Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for June 16-22, 2024, to know your astrological predictions.Financial success is followed by good health this week
Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your attitude symbolizes love
Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood. New challenges at work will make you stronger. Financial success is followed by good health this week. Check more.
Keep outside interferences controlled in the relationship. There will be chances to professionally grow and the work schedule will be packed. Financially you will be good and your health will have no trouble.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Be casual in the love life. While this week will have many twists in your romantic life, it is good to be patient and sincere. Be cordial with the lover and also share emotions without inhibitions. Some females will have marriage n cards. You may also express your feelings with the crush without inhibition to get a positive response. Office romance is good but married Capricorns need to avoid it for good.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Your commitment and sincerity will play a major role in accomplishing every assigned task. The first half of the week may not be productive and this may invite criticism from the seniors. However, you will overcome this as soon as things are on track. Avoid office politics and you should be smart enough to negotiate with the team members while handling team tasks. This week is the right time to start new business partnerships. There can also be situations where you will receive accolades from foreign clients.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
You are likely to receive some of the shares of property that might belong to your ancestors. College students may need finance for fees and other admission purposes. Female entrepreneurs will receive government assistance and you are also good to renovate the house. Some Capricorns will try their fortune in the stock market which will bring in good returns. This week is also good for buying a car.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Your health will give you some trouble this week. It is good to have a complete body check-up. Start the day with exercise and skip both alcohol and aerated drinks. Those who have pain in their joints will need medication. Pregnant females and seniors should be careful while boarding a train or bus.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
