Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 16-22, 2024 predicts fiscal benefits this week

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your attitude symbolizes love Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood. New challenges at work will make you stronger. Financial success is followed by good health this week. Check more. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 16-22, 2024: Financial success is followed by good health this week.

Keep outside interferences controlled in the relationship. There will be chances to professionally grow and the work schedule will be packed. Financially you will be good and your health will have no trouble.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Be casual in the love life. While this week will have many twists in your romantic life, it is good to be patient and sincere. Be cordial with the lover and also share emotions without inhibitions. Some females will have marriage n cards. You may also express your feelings with the crush without inhibition to get a positive response. Office romance is good but married Capricorns need to avoid it for good.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment and sincerity will play a major role in accomplishing every assigned task. The first half of the week may not be productive and this may invite criticism from the seniors. However, you will overcome this as soon as things are on track. Avoid office politics and you should be smart enough to negotiate with the team members while handling team tasks. This week is the right time to start new business partnerships. There can also be situations where you will receive accolades from foreign clients.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

You are likely to receive some of the shares of property that might belong to your ancestors. College students may need finance for fees and other admission purposes. Female entrepreneurs will receive government assistance and you are also good to renovate the house. Some Capricorns will try their fortune in the stock market which will bring in good returns. This week is also good for buying a car.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will give you some trouble this week. It is good to have a complete body check-up. Start the day with exercise and skip both alcohol and aerated drinks. Those who have pain in their joints will need medication. Pregnant females and seniors should be careful while boarding a train or bus.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)