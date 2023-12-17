Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Dec 17-23, 2023 predicts minor challenges

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No controversies scare you Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Dec 17-23, 2023. Minor challenges at the office will give me opportunities to professionally grow.

Have a happy romantic life this week and ensure you accomplish all the assigned responsibilities diligently to have professional success. Check for more details.

Be careful to settle all the troubles in your love life to stay happy. Minor challenges at the office will give me opportunities to professionally grow. There will be prosperity in life and you will also be good in terms of health.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Minor frictions may happen this week and it is always good to take the initiative to settle things before they go out of hand. Have control over the temper and do not get into arguments over emotional topics including the parents and siblings. Some Gemini male natives may get separated but this will also pave the way for a better future. Married females may get conceived in the second half of the week.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Handle the official pressure with care. Minor professional challenges may come up and you will also need to travel this week for job reasons. Handle the clients diplomatically and utilize your communication skills while in negotiation. Some Gemini natives will receive an appraisal or a rise in the role. Your business will see long-term profits. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Be sensible while spending money. Despite good financial health, you need to have control over the expenses. Avoid shopping for luxury items and instead, consider smart saving. This is a good time to settle all the dues and even to buy gold as an investment. Gemini natives will buy a car or will also invest in real estate. While speculative business is a good idea to augment wealth, it is good to wait for a week more to invest money.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful about your health as minor health issues will be there. Those who have cardiac illness need to be careful while doing heavy tasks. Practice yoga and also indulge in exercises in the morning to stay fit. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857