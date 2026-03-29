Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 29-April 5, 2026: A positive outcome coming soon by the weekedend

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, challenges make you stronger
Your love life is a mixed bag, where you need to have control over your emotions. Show the best at the office for a positive outcome. Financial prosperity also exists.
Troubleshoot every love-related issue and keep the lover happy. Professional success will exist this week. Take care of financial expenses and also ensure that health is perfect.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Treat your partner with respect. Some females will have the backing of their parents, and this will help in deciding on marriage. A friendship may turn into a romantic affair this week. Some relationships will be toxic, and it is good to come out of it. Single natives can pick up the first part of the week to propose and receive a positive response. Married females need to be careful about the interference of a relative or a friend in the relationship, as this can complicate issues.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
You are fortunate to see growth in your career. Some professionals will get an appraisal or a rise in the designation. You may require brushing up on the technical skills for specific projects. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper, as interview calls will come in plenty. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in. This will help you make meaningful investments in the stock market. You may also seriously consider settling a financial issue with a friend. You will buy a new property in the first part of the week. Handle financial affairs with care, and also ensure you save for the rainy day. You may receive pending dues, and also be able to repay a bank loan.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
No major health issue will hurt you. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water. Do not get into arguments with friends and siblings, as this can lead to mental stress this week. Seniors should be careful about their diet. You must also be careful while taking part in adventure activities this week
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More