Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 29-April 5, 2026: A positive outcome coming soon by the weekedend

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, challenges make you stronger Leo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Your love life is a mixed bag, where you need to have control over your emotions. Show the best at the office for a positive outcome. Financial prosperity also exists.

Troubleshoot every love-related issue and keep the lover happy. Professional success will exist this week. Take care of financial expenses and also ensure that health is perfect.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week Treat your partner with respect. Some females will have the backing of their parents, and this will help in deciding on marriage. A friendship may turn into a romantic affair this week. Some relationships will be toxic, and it is good to come out of it. Single natives can pick up the first part of the week to propose and receive a positive response. Married females need to be careful about the interference of a relative or a friend in the relationship, as this can complicate issues.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week You are fortunate to see growth in your career. Some professionals will get an appraisal or a rise in the designation. You may require brushing up on the technical skills for specific projects. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper, as interview calls will come in plenty. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week Wealth will come in. This will help you make meaningful investments in the stock market. You may also seriously consider settling a financial issue with a friend. You will buy a new property in the first part of the week. Handle financial affairs with care, and also ensure you save for the rainy day. You may receive pending dues, and also be able to repay a bank loan.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week No major health issue will hurt you. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water. Do not get into arguments with friends and siblings, as this can lead to mental stress this week. Seniors should be careful about their diet. You must also be careful while taking part in adventure activities this week

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)