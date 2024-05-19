Weekly Horoscope Pisces, May 19-25, 2024 predicts academic success

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You have the spirit to question challenges Weekly Horoscope Pisces, May 19-25, 2024. Value the love affair and ensure you spend more time together.

Deep love and success at the job are the highlights. Look for the best moments to excel in your career. Handle wealth diligently and your health is also normal.

Keep the love life intact. At the office, you will get opportunities to prove your mettle. Consider safe and reliable monetary investment options. Ensure you take care of your lifestyle.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Value the love affair and ensure you spend more time together. Provide personal space to the lover. You must be a good listener and should also be ready to open up wherever required. Some Pisces natives may get in touch with the ex-lover. However, married Pisces natives should avoid any activity that may seriously impact their marital life. The newly married natives will find the week to be engaging. The two of you would complement each other.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

You will come across new job opportunities which will also provide chances to prove the professional mettle. Those who have job interviews scheduled can be confident about the result. Ensure you are creative at work and utilize communication skills to support professional performance. If you are into business, you will find appropriate investors who will prove to be successful in the coming months. Students looking for admission to foreign universities can expect positive news.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Have a proper financial plan to overcome the monetary challenges. You will need to save money to repay a long-pending due. You may utilize this period to renovate the house or even to donate to charity. A few seniors will also distribute property among the children. Some entrepreneurs will get funding from foreign investors, especially in the second half of the week.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Your normal health will be good but it is wise to be careful. You may face issues related to blood pressure or heart but that can be kept under control with extra care. For elderly people, bone, joint, and breathing-related issues may happen. Some Pisces natives may have stomach aches, migraine, viral fever, and sore throat. It is good to skip aerated drinks and opt for healthy beverages including fresh fruit juice.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)