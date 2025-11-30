Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, November 30- December 6, 2025: Do not be apprehensive at team meetings

ByDr J.N Pandey
Updated on: Nov 30, 2025 05:19 am IST

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: You must give up the idea of buying a new vehicle.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Morals guide you

Stay happy in both personal and professional life this week. Troubleshoot financial issues this week, and minor health issues will exist to trouble you.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Handle romance-related problems with care. Be sincere at the job. Keep control over wealth. Your health will develop minor issues.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship demands more communication. Consider settling all existing issues in the relationship. You need to be a good listener this week. Avoid egos while you both spend time together. Do not impose your concepts on the lover. Some love affairs will see the influence of a third person, which may bring in complications. You need to be expressive in terms of romance. Married females need to be careful about ego-related issues within the family.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional diligence will be approved by the seniors, and options for a promotion or appraisal will also knock on the door. Do not be apprehensive at team meetings and express your opinion freely. You may also give feedback, which will brighten your chances of a hike in the role and salary. Businessmen will see new opportunities to augment the trade, and some entrepreneurs will also venture into territories abroad. Students will clear examinations this week.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth can be a concern this week. You need to be careful about the expenditure. Cut down blind investments. You must give up the idea of buying a new vehicle. There will also be issues related to payments, and a bank loan will be rejected, which will impact your plan to launch a new venture. Businessmen may have fund-related issues, but a client or a partner can be of great help here. You may also receive some funds from clients abroad, which will loosen the financial trouble.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may come up. You will develop complications related to the heart. Those who have respiratory issues need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever necessary. You need to be careful about the routine, and exercise needs to be a part of your life. You may also pick the second part of the week to join a gym or a yoga session. Some children may develop bruises while playing.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
