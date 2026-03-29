Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 29-April 4, 2026: Future prosperity may be on the horizon

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You have the attitude of a hero Virgo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep the love affair intact through commitment. Do not let minor hiccups test your professional potential. There will be prosperity, and your health is also good.

Be a caring lover, and this can have a positive impact on the relationship. Show more commitment at the office and ensure you diligently handle finance. You are also healthy and fit.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week Stay happy with your lover. Consider spending more time together. It is also good to surprise the lover with gifts this week. You may also see an old love affair coming back to life. However, married natives must avoid anything that may damage their marital life. Some love affairs will be toxic, and it is wise to come out of it this week. Single females may expect a proposal at the workplace, in the classroom, or at an event this week. Married couples may tend to show their emotional feelings towards their partner.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week You need to focus on productivity and also keep the clients happy. Utilize communication skills to resolve minor hiccups and keep the management happy. Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch jobs this week. Some tasks will demand additional working hours, and you may be stuck at the workstation. Those who are keen to relocate abroad will see new reasons and options. Businessmen will see new partnerships, while some traders may require handling tax issues.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week Wealth will come in. However, it is good to have control over the expenditure. You can also expect legal issues, which would also need high spending. You may buy a house or vehicle in the first part of the week. You can also invest in multiple sources, including stocks and shares, as the returns will be good. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with expansion plans as the results will be positive.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week You may recover from an illness, while seniors will complain about breath or chest-related issues. It is good to avoid adventure sports, especially mountain biking, in the second half of the week. Reduce the intake of oily and spicy food and instead add more leafy vegetables to the diet. You should avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages this week as they cause problems on the health front.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler : Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone : Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)