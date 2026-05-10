Weekly Panchang for May 10-16, 2026: Auspicious & Inauspicious Muhurats

This week begins with a deeper tone and ends in full inwardness. It opens in Krishna Paksha Ashtami and Navami, moves through Dashami, Ekadashi, Dwadashi, Trayodashi, and Chaturdashi, and closes on Amavasya on 16 May. So, this is not a week for noise or overdoing things. It is better for clearing, prayer, review, and finishing what has been left hanging. The first half of the week helps with thought and correction. The second half becomes more devotional and more inward. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for May 11-16, 2026

The Moon also gives the week its movement. At the start, it moves from Makara into Kumbha, and from there the week passes through Dhanishta, Shatabhisha, Purva Bhadrapada, Uttara Bhadrapada, Revati, Ashwini, and Bharani. That means the week begins with restraint and observation, grows more reflective in the middle, and then turns more direct and bare by the closing days. The result is a week that slowly removes extra noise and asks for clearer handling.

Shubh Muhurat This Week This is not the easiest week for loud fresh beginnings, but it is very useful for the right kind of work. The opening days support review, planning, pending duties, and practical correction. The middle of the week becomes better for fasting, prayer, study, and more careful decisions because Apara Ekadashi falls on 13 May and Pradosh Vrat falls on 14 May. The closing days are stronger for worship, restraint, and inner clarity than for big launches, because Masik Shivaratri comes on 15 May and Amavasya arrives on 16 May.

So, the practical reading is simple. Early week is good for setting things in order. Midweek is better for spiritual effort and steadier judgment. The last two days are more suitable for closure, worship, and quieter handling than for rushing into something new. That does not make the week weak. It simply means it gives better results when the approach is calmer and more sincere.

Planetary Movement Through the Week The larger shift in the week comes through the Moon and through the lunar phase itself. What begins in a stricter and more observant tone slowly becomes more prayerful, more reflective, and then more bare by the end. Another meaningful change comes on 16 May, when the Sun is in Vrishabha, which makes the closing side of the week feel more grounded and quieter than the opening. So, the week itself moves from reaction toward steadier acceptance.

Another important pattern is the tithi flow itself. Ekadashi on 13 May brings discipline and purification. Pradosh on 14 May turns the tone toward Shiva worship and quieter handling. Chaturdashi and Masik Shivaratri on 15 May deepen the inward pull, and Amavasya on 16 May closes the week with stronger spiritual seriousness. So, the week naturally becomes less outward and more concentrated as it goes on.

Festivals and Observances This week carries fewer broad festive highs and more observance-based depth. 13 May is marked by Bhadrakali Jayanti and Apara Ekadashi. 14 May carries Pradosh Vrat. 15 May carries Masik Shivaratri and Vrishabha Sankranti. 16 May is marked by Amavasya, Vat Savitri Vrat, and Shani Jayanti. That gives the week a clear devotional spine. It is not trying to entertain. It is asking for steadier prayer, cleaner thought, and better restraint.

Rahu Kalam Rahu Kalam is still better kept away from fresh beginnings. Ongoing work can continue during these windows, but a new important step is usually better started outside them.