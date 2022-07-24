Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 24 to July 30, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Devil

Mood: Judgment

Career: The Fool

Your inclination towards the creative field brings you laurels. Your family business may pick up the pace and bring substantial profit. Your ability to pay attention to minute details helps you finish off your tasks effortlessly on the professional front. You are likely to spend time decorating your house, which may make your family members happy. Avoid making a hasty decision under pressure on the romantic front. It may have adverse repercussions. Proper rest, good food and yoga may help you attain overall wellbeing. Students are likely to perform well on their academic front and bring laurels to their families. An ill-planned trip is likely to be a distasteful experience. Pay attention to travel arrangements. You may find a suitable tenant for your house.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Strength

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Eight of Cups

The week would be full of promises and is likely to bring vast opportunities to improve yourself. On the professional front, you may succeed in your endeavours. An inflow of projects may keep you busy. Your financial position remains strong and you are likely to gain profits from a side business. Those looking to expand their family may celebrate the birth of a child. Your love life is likely to remain blissful. There may be a mutual attraction between you and your beloved. Some of you may feel troubled due to joint pains. Do not ignore the problem. Those desiring to go abroad for some time may get a golden opportunity this week. Your popularity on the social front will make the entire family immensely proud.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Empress

Give your best shot in everything you do and tilt fortune in your favour. You might have to struggle hard to get your work done. Do not lose heart and keep making efforts. Spending too much money on unnecessary items may pinch your pocket. Careful budget planning may be required beforehand. You are advised to maintain distance from over-friendly relatives as they may prove highly demanding. You are likely to enjoy intimate moments in each other’s company. Cherish the time spent with your partner. Your health is at its peak both physically and mentally. With spiritual practices, you may maintain mental peace. Those looking for a new house may come across a lucrative deal.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: Two of Wands

Your greatest gains may come through your creative ideas on the professional front. It may open doors of advancement. You may save surplus capital that you receive from speculations for future use. Someone is likely to extend a helping hand during a family crisis, without even asking. It may help you navigate the problem easily. Your active participation in sporting activities might boost your energy levels. Failure to reciprocate their partner’s feelings may make them feel left out. This may create misunderstandings or rifts in the relationship. You can get a little confused regarding options available on the academic front, so seek advice from others. Travelling to a distant place is foreseen on the cards for some. Investment in commercial property may bring lucrative returns.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Off White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Justice

Career: The Lovers

Your hard work and commitment are likely to pay off in the coming days. Some of you might get a job transfer, proving to be satisfactory. The week may be quite profitable. New sources of income might spring up for some. You may experience growing intimacy between you and your beloved. Arguments with elders may spoil everyone’s mood. This may affect children negatively. Keep your cool. Avoid ignoring even minor ailments to maintain your good run on the health front. Your social initiatives and good work are likely to add to your prestige. Students will have to work hard to remain ahead of competitors. Those aspiring to go overseas may get a golden opportunity. Those searching for new accommodation may find a suitable option.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Magician

Career: Two of Coins

All the aspects of your life may be benefitted from your hard work and dedication. Some great new prospects may arise for you at work, which is likely to keep you occupied. You are likely to start a new business venture, which may grow in value in the coming months. Your health remains fine. Chronic ailments will lessen and there are chances of improvement. You may enjoy a fun time together with your family members on an outdoor trip. Taking steps to rejuvenate your love life is likely to get the excitement back into your love life. Some of you may even acquire a new property. Faring well in a competition or exam is foretold on the academic front for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: The Star

Career: Two of Coins

Perseverance may become your key to reaching your goals. Keep up the hard work. You may succeed in your endeavors at work and your efforts may be appreciated by your bosses. You may have enough cash reserves to invest in a money-spinning activity. Planning fun activities and spending time together are likely to work as a panacea for your love life. Spouse may accompany you on a journey and make the trip exciting. It is an auspicious time to organize a religious ceremony or function on the domestic front. The week requires you to be cautious on the health front. Minor ailments might aggravate if left untreated. A friend will prove great support in helping complete a task on the academic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: Knight of Coins

Do not give in to negativities and look at the brighter side of things to surge ahead. Your dreams are likely to turn into reality with your efforts and dedication on the professional front. Businessmen and traders may find their coffers brimming due to expansion plans. Happiness, peace and harmony are likely to prevail at home as matrimony match materializes for the eligible. Developments taking place on the romantic front will be to your satisfaction, so enjoy the togetherness to the hilt. Yoga and meditation may keep you away from work-related stress. An event or celebration is likely to be hosted in your honor on the social front. You may have to go on an impromptu trip. Your plans to buy a farmhouse may gain momentum.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The World

Mood: Judgement

Career: Temperance

Your week might start on a very positive note for you. Your hard work may have finally paid off. You are likely to come in for a lot of praise for a task done to perfection on the professional front. You may get to enjoy a pleasurable time in the company of family members after a long time. In the love life, mutual affection may increase and you are likely to experience a heavenly feeling. Careless spending on unnecessary items of luxury might burn a hole in your pocket. There can be a few lows on the health front this week, but you would overcome them in no time. A fun trip will help break the monotony of daily grind and rejuvenate you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Fool

Career: King of Coins

With your enthusiasm, you are likely to get things done, which had been pending for long. Your professional life is likely to flourish in the coming days. You may be rewarded for your performance in the form of a promotion. Your regular source of income is likely to strengthen your financial condition. Love is in the air for those seeking it! Youngsters may enter into an exciting relationship with a colleague. Your generous nature and kind deeds are likely to bring you fame on the social front. You are likely to enjoy good health and feel fresh at the same time. There may be no sign of diseases. Buying a new house or piece of land may soon become a reality for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Temperance

The week may bring positivity to your life. You may now be able to carry out your duties more responsibly from a commanding position on a professional front. Your financial condition seems great. You may receive money from unexpected quarters. It

is likely to be a great week for domestic matters. A suitable marriage alliance for an eligible sibling is likely to lift everyone’s spirit. A romantic getaway with your partner or a dinner date may bring you two close to each other. Past stomach ailments are likely to return. Be cautious and pay attention to the signs of your body. Possession of a property that has been booked before is possible.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Strength

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Hermit

There may be a balance in your life and you may start afresh on a new journey towards success. You may share excellent camaraderie with subordinates and bosses alike. Investment in foreign shares may turn out to be lucrative, bringing handsome returns. You are likely to take care of your responsibilities towards your family members, making everyone happy. Spending time with your partner may give you a chance to understand their needs better. Some of you may plan to get married. Your health may remain in excellent form. Having small and frequent meals is likely to bring you back in good shape. You may have to toil hard to resolve your commuting problem. Students may get success in bagging a scholarship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

