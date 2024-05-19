Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 19 to May 25, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Fool Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Emperor

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Career: Judgement

Positive changes and favourable circumstances await you this week. Building problem-solving skills may help make a mark on the professional front. Opting for a reliable source of investment is likely to ensure stable returns this week. Conflicts during a family function may lead to tensions, so keep your cool. Mutual loyalty may strengthen the foundation of trust on the romantic front. Adopting a mindful and balanced approach to diet may enhance your well-being. Engaging in class discussions may enhance students’ understanding of complex topics. Trustworthy property dealers can facilitate smooth transactions and offer valuable insights. Taking breaks to cool off refreshes the mind, ensuring a positive travel experience.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Temperance

Career: King of Wands

Brace yourself for a week of notable accomplishments and progress. Mastering time management will efficient task completion on the professional front. Strategic fundraising initiatives can contribute to financial support for specific goals. Visiting a religious site together may deepen the relationship among family members. Hiding the relationship status may lead to misunderstandings and strained romantic ties. Regular cardio exercises may improve heart health and endurance. Mastering effective note-taking skills is likely to improve students’ retention of course material. Owning a farmhouse may offer a peaceful retreat and a connection to nature. Using a trustworthy money card simplifies currency transactions, ensuring financial convenience on a trip.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Sun

Career: The Justice

The week ahead promises joy, success, and fulfilment. Integrating digital literacy into professional practices may help finish projects faster at the workplace. Regular financial auditing is likely to ensure transparency and accountability in financial matters. Willingness to make compromises may herald peace and tranquillity at home. Matrimony websites may provide opportunities for meaningful romantic connections. Yoga for beginners may offer a gentle introduction to flexibility and mindfulness. Efficiently using academic resources can boost students’ research and learning. Investing in a well-located plot may open opportunities for future development or resale. Prepare well for a long road trip to avoid discomfort and hiccups along the way.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Six of Swords

Anticipate a week marked by positive transformations. Prioritizing professional development through workshops may enhance career prospects. Thoughtful future planning for children is likely to ensure their well-being and happiness. Wedding bells may signify the beginning of a joyful journey together for some committed couples. Neglecting proper accounting may result in confusion and financial mismanagement. A new gym may provide a well-equipped environment for diverse workouts. So join one soon. Exploring diverse study methods can help students find the most effective approach for them. Effective property advertisements can attract genuine buyers or tenants, expediting the transaction. Efficiently managing logistics may streamline travel plans for a smooth journey this week.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Magician

Career: The World

Expect a cascade of positive events unfolding in the coming week. Those living away from home may get work-from-home opportunities on the professional front. Developing a comprehensive financial plan is likely to bring support to long-term financial success. Acting as guardians for each other is likely to create a sense of security and comfort on the domestic front. Casual dating may lead to a deeper and more intense romantic bond between some couples. Practising yoga with proper guidance may enhance its benefits. Actively seeking feedback on assignments may contribute to continuous improvement. Property holdings may contribute positively to your overall financial assets and stability. Ensuring you have your tickets ready before travel prevents inconveniences.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Chariot

Career: The Hanged Man

Get ready for a week filled with growth opportunities. Upholding ethical conduct in professional practices may build trust and maintain integrity. Implementing strategic wealth management practices may optimize financial growth and stability. Regular communication and trust are key to sustaining a long-distance romantic relationship. Embracing adoption may bring joy to the entire family and brighten your life. Developing mindful eating habits may result in enhanced well-being and fitness. Balancing extracurricular activities with academics is crucial for improvement in grades. Managing property-related liabilities responsibly may ensure financial stability and peace of mind. Booking accommodations and transport in advance ensures a hassle-free journey.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: The Magician

Career: Three of Swords

This week holds the promise of significant achievements and milestones. Building positive relationships with in-laws is likely to foster family harmony. A keen eye for detail may boost efficiency and enhance the quality of work on the professional front. Approaching blind dates with an open mind may ensure a positive experience on the romantic front. Adopting a flexible and sustainable diet plan may have long-term health benefits. Allowing exam stress to persist may hinder students’ performance. Well-maintained premises are likely to enhance the overall value and appeal of your property. Choosing the right hotel enhances the overall travel experience with comfort and amenities.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: The Death

Envision a prosperous and successful week on the horizon. Embracing teamwork is likely to foster collaboration and the achievement of collective goals. Prioritizing communication with stakeholders may enhance relationships with business partners. Building positive relationships with in-laws will bring family harmony and happiness. Watching a romantic series together with your partner may get the spark flying in romantic ties. Neglecting mental well-being may lead to stress and emotional challenges. Creating an online presence can open doors to academic and career opportunities. Dealing with unscrupulous property dealers may lead to undesirable outcomes. So remain alert. Exploring exotic destinations offers unique and memorable travel experiences.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Five of Coins

Brace yourself for a week where success takes centre stage. Striving for a realistic and sustainable weight may help attain a good physique. Upholding shared family values may create a strong foundation for young family members. Desperation to avoid being single may lead to rushed decisions on the romantic front. Balancing individual identity with company culture may lead to a productive professional relationship. Overreliance on digital media can be a distraction from focused study for students. Addressing Vastu’s concerns can create a harmonious and positive living environment. Travelling may broaden horizons and offer valuable life experiences and personal growth.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Star

Mood: Strength

Career: Knight of Swords

Look forward to a week of fulfilment and contentment. Embarking on a start-up journey may allow for entrepreneurial expression in some. Receiving dividends from past investments may provide a regular source of passive income. Occasional melodrama may add spice to family interactions. Unwanted interference in wedding preparations may lead to tension with your romantic partner this week. Effective stress management may contribute to physical and mental health. Developing personalized time-management strategies is key to meeting academic deadlines. Responsible and proactive property owners can contribute to a positive living experience for tenants. Using tracking tools to stay informed about your travel itinerary adds an extra layer of security.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Coins

Your endeavours are set to yield positive results this week. Effective management ensures financial stability and resource optimization on the professional front. Consulting with a reliable financial advisor may enhance decision-making and financial

strategies. A warm and welcoming family environment may help shy members to open up. Committing to each other may strengthen the foundation of the romantic relationship. Over-exercising without adequate rest may result in fatigue and injuries on the health front. Failing to think outside the box might limit creative problem-solving in students. Responsible and proactive property owners contribute to a positive living experience for tenants. A hiking trip may allow for a connection with nature and a healthy, adventurous exploration.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Beige

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Nine of Wands

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Temperance

Anticipate a week filled with accomplishments and favourable outcomes. Forming strategic partnerships may contribute to collaborative success in the workplace. Having comprehensive insurance coverage is likely to protect against financial risks. Those nursing a broken heart may meet an interesting person this week. Cherishing relationships with kith and kin may create a sense of belonging at home. Thoughtful use of health supplements can support specific health goals. Building a network with peers can provide valuable insights for students. Disruptive or non-compliant tenants may create challenges for property owners and neighbours. Staying at a good resort may offer a luxurious and leisurely travel experience this week.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta