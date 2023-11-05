Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 5 to November 11, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Ten of Cups Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Pixabay)

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Temperance

Your vivacious character may invigorate the household, eradicating the strain on ties. Collaborative financial ventures are likely to flourish, resulting in impressive benefits. Misunderstandings may strain your romantic connection temporarily, so prioritize clarity and empathy. Take up optimism as your guiding principle and develop a frame of mind that benefits your health. Connect with fellow travellers and locals to enrich your journey. It’s time to re-evaluate your investment strategy; real estate could be a good bet. Avoid getting into fights, especially with influential people this week. Professionally, things may move at a slow pace.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: The Fool

This week, teamwork will be more crucial to professional success than meeting individual objectives. Meeting influential people at a family event could turn out to be a huge boon. This week, your profit may be affected if you make a hasty investment in a questionable scheme. Sharing beautiful and memorable moments with a special someone brings immeasurable happiness on the romantic front. It’s important to double-check your travel plans to make sure nothing gets overlooked. To regain ownership of the property you mortgaged, you could apply for a loan from a financial institution. Stay far away from any conflicts that involve your neighbours.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Wheel of Fortune

A promotion or pay increase could be on the cards for you this week. You would benefit greatly from spending time with your hilarious relatives, who can lighten the mood and provide some much-needed relief. It will be possible to invest in stocks and mutual funds this week for the long term. Kindle the flame of affection through small gestures to soothe the romantic partner’s flared temper. Investigate your lack of enthusiasm and encourage optimistic thought in yourself on the health front. Try going on an adventure by yourself and seeing what you find. It is possible to invest with a limited budget or with a smaller plot of land. Avoid using dishonest strategies, as they will work against you in the long run.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Seven of Cups

Adopting an “I must do it” mentality will help you tremendously in the workplace this week. A quick and enjoyable get-together with the family is likely in your near future.Residential real estate transactions may yield profitable results. Enjoying a candlelight dinner with your significant other may infuse your relationship with a much-needed spark and excitement. You must alter unhealthy eating routines if you want to live a long and healthy life. It will be safer to stay at home and avoid solo trips this week. If the price of your house or land is satisfactory, buyers will be interested in purchasing it. If you put your faith in the words of others, you will always be on the losing end.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: Justice

If you want to skyrocket in your career, you should avoid conventional wisdom and do things differently. Time spent with kids is guaranteed to brighten your week and give you a much-needed energy boost. If you are successful in preventing loss-making schemes, you could end up saving a lot of money. Those single may come across a suitable match in a religious ceremony they may attend. It’s time to wake up to the fact that exercise improves cardiac function and commit to an exercise routine. You can go abroad, but make sure you don’t get caught short on money. Think about opening a cafeteria or a bakery; this could lead to new business opportunities. Make sure your words and actions don’t lead your friends to misunderstand you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Strength

Career: The Hermit

You need to be reliable in your work and, more importantly, a team player if you want to advance in your career. Spending free time helping others would bring tremendous joy and satisfaction to loved ones. Handsome gains from past investments may be heading your way this week. Challenges in love may test you, urging patience and open communication to find solutions. To maintain your physical health, you will need to make some adjustments to your daily routine. Being on the road by yourself can be a depressing experience this week. Having family members on your side can ease the process of purchasing land. You should only put so much faith in your friends before you try to figure out why they are helping you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: King of Coins

To reach new heights at the workplace, you must develop and implement a fresh strategy. In a time of need, family members would be there to provide a helping hand. Having powerful connections will be beneficial in creating additional income sources for some. Love blooms brightly in your life, bringing warmth, laughter, and shared dreams. Start avoiding high-fat and high-calorie foods for the sake of your heart’s health. Treasure the unplanned experiences that will make your travels unforgettable. Don’t get into real estate deals with loved ones, as this can cause tensions later on. Make a conscious effort to abstain from vices this week.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Temperance

Career: Knight of Swords

Apply creative and unusual approaches to workplace issues. Recovering overdue payments could help you get back on financial footing. Love’s magic may envelop you, bringing a wave of passion and joyful togetherness. Disagreements may test family ties, reminding you that patience and compromise are vital. Making alterations in your diet will help you get rid of lifestyle diseases. You can add a dash of excitement to your vacation with a little adventure sports action. You could get a very good price if you sell your land. This week, remember not to put all of your trust in other people.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: World

Career: Judgement

Family members’ timely intervention in a conflict could help bring about a positive resolution. You could get sound guidance from an expert on how to put money into a long-term plan. As attraction develops into a romantic relationship, you may find yourself the target of Cupid’s arrow. Staying hydrated throughout the week will be a great way to give your body the energy it needs. This week, you may be put to the test in terms of your ability to communicate with coworkers on the professional front. Journaling will be a great way to record your vacation and reflect on your experiences along the way. If you own an older property, you may be able to sell it for a substantial profit. Making friends with people is always a good idea, even if you don’t agree with their views.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Magician

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

Adding skilled and capable people to your team will have a significant positive impact on the professional front. Your optimism and love for your family would drive you to succeed in your endeavors. A substantial improvement in financial health can be expected from a sudden influx of funds. Feelings of first love are likely to be intensely positive for you. Keep in mind that a high-fat diet may increase your risk of developing health issues. The thought of taking a vacation feels stale and rushed this week, so try and put it off. Foreign investment can open up a world of possibilities for your company. You should keep a close eye on your rivals, as they may attempt to harm you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Chariot

Career: Strength

It’s time to brush up on your technical knowledge and do your best to meet your employer’s expectations. You can reduce your feelings of isolation and loneliness by prioritizing time with loved ones. Your patience in financial matters may bring you some exceptional deals. Take your romantic relationship to the next level by trying something new together. Prioritize restful sleep as a vital pillar of overall wellness and rejuvenation. If you encounter challenges during your travels, tackle them with patience and a positive attitude. It’s in your best interest to look for suitable office space as soon as possible. Ignore anyone who advises you to break the law to achieve your goals.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: Two of Wands

Don’t be shocked if you receive a rise as a result of your hard work on the professional front. A little financial prudence can go a long way in maintaining monetary stability. Life would be filled with spirited joy in the company of a modest, meticulous princess/handsome prince. There is a risk that using emotional blackmail on loved ones will backfire and cause tension within the family. Avoid giving in to bad habits and look for ways to improve your health instead. Don’t disregard how your plans to travel could impact your loved ones. From an economic standpoint, the land you sought could be a good investment.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

