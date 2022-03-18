Panchang March 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 18 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha upto 12:47 PM) after which Pratipada will start. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect. Ganda Yoga will be in effect upto 11:15 PM after which Vriddhi. Karana Bava will be in effect upto 12:47 PM , after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Leo upto 06:33 AM, after which Virgo will start.
Sunrise: 06:28
Sunset: 18:31
Tithi: Shukla Purnima (upto 12:47 PM), Pratipada
Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni
Yoga Ganda (upto 11:15 PM), Vriddhi
Karana Bava (upto 12:47 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:59 AM to 12:29 PM
Moon sign Leo (upto 06:33 AM), Virgo
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Upto 06:33 AM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces; After 06:33 AM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 06:33 AM: Capricorn; After 06:33 AM: Aquarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
