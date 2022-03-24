Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang March 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for March 24 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha.-HT-Photo
Published on Mar 24, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha. Jyeshtha Nakshatra upto 05:30 PM after which Mula will start. Siddhi Yoga will be in effect upto 07:29 AM after which Vyatipata will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 01:12 PM, after which Bava will transit over Scorpio upto 05:30 PM, after which  Sagittarius will start.

Sunrise: 06:21

 Sunset: 18:34 

Tithi: Krishna Saptami 

Nakshatra: Jyeshtha (upto 05:30 PM), Mula 

Yoga Siddhi (upto 07:29 AM), Vyatipata

Karana Vishti (upto 01:12 PM ), Bava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:03 PM to 12:52 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:59 PM to 03:31 PM

Moon sign Scorpio (upto 05:30 PM), Sagittarius

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Upto 05:30 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius ; After 05:30 PM: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 05:30 PM: Aries; After 05:30 PM: Taurus

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Thursday, March 24, 2022
