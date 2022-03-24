Panchang March 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 24 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha. Jyeshtha Nakshatra upto 05:30 PM after which Mula will start. Siddhi Yoga will be in effect upto 07:29 AM after which Vyatipata will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 01:12 PM, after which Bava will transit over Scorpio upto 05:30 PM, after which Sagittarius will start.
Sunrise: 06:21
Sunset: 18:34
Tithi: Krishna Saptami
Nakshatra: Jyeshtha (upto 05:30 PM), Mula
Yoga Siddhi (upto 07:29 AM), Vyatipata
Karana Vishti (upto 01:12 PM ), Bava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:03 PM to 12:52 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:59 PM to 03:31 PM
Moon sign Scorpio (upto 05:30 PM), Sagittarius
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Upto 05:30 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius ; After 05:30 PM: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 05:30 PM: Aries; After 05:30 PM: Taurus
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
